unilad
Advert

Popular English Names Become Very Inappropriate When Translated To Cantonese

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Oct 2021 18:55
Popular English Names Become Very Inappropriate When Translated To Cantonese@candiselin86/TikTok

A language tutor has revealed that certain popular English names have very different meanings when translated to Cantonese, and it’s going to have a lot of people thinking twice about their own names.

Dr. Candise Lin is a Chinese-born Mandarin and Cantonese tutor who has shared several common struggles experienced by non-native Cantonese speakers with her TikTok followers.

Advert

In a series of recent videos, she’s demonstrated how a number of very normal English names, when said using Cantonese phonetics, can end up taking on some bizarre, if slightly hilarious, meanings.

Some of the translations are harmless enough, if not slightly embarrassing. For example, when said in Cantonese, ‘Jeff’ sounds like ‘putting on pants’, while ‘Ryan’ sounds like ‘bad guy’.

Loading…

But if you’ve got a name that contains an ‘s’ sound, there’s a chance you could take on a more inappropriate meaning. As Candise demonstrates in her video, ‘Cecilia’ becomes ‘sh*t is coming’, while common boys names like Miles and Max end up sounding like ‘sell sh*t’ and ‘wipe sh*t’.

Advert

According to Candise, there’s a long list of names that can take on alternative meanings when said in Cantonese, some of which aren’t even obvious to native Cantonese speakers themselves.

Candise’s videos have received hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, with many people commenting to ask her to translate their own names for them.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies Aged 69 Following Fatal Stabbing
News

Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies Aged 69 Following Fatal Stabbing

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray
News

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray

Big Mouth Season 5 First Full Trailer Released By Netflix
Film and TV

Big Mouth Season 5 First Full Trailer Released By Netflix

You Season 3 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

You Season 3 Is Now On Netflix

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Life, TikTok, Viral

Credits

@candiselin86/TikTok

  1. @candiselin86/TikTok

    Names you wouldn't give your kid if you speak Cantonese

 