Porn Company Vixen Media Group Offering Out-Of-Work Adult Entertainers Equipment To Shoot During Isolation

Vixen will be looking to work with a variety of models in different formats, be it with couples, roommates, solo performers.

Beyond creating unique content, the true goal of this initiative is for us to offer an opportunity of substance, both creatively and monetarily, to the performers during such a volatile time.

We will look to work with those who are familiar with our brands, share our vision and values or are simply compatible with what we think our customers would like to see.

Overall aesthetics of the look and their existing work are certainly factors we will take into consideration, really no differently than how we worked prior to the pandemic.