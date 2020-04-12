Porn Company Vixen Media Group Offering Out-Of-Work Adult Entertainers Equipment To Shoot During Isolation
While everyone remains in their own homes as part of social distancing measures designed to protect people from the current health crisis, pornography is arguably in higher demand than ever before.
I mean, what else is everyone doing to pass the time?
While the social distancing measures remain in place, however, it means adult content creators aren’t allowed to have physical contact with people who live outside their household, so heading off to shoot some porn is out of the question.
Not only does this mean viewers are missing out on fresh raunchy content, it also means performers are missing out on valuable income.
One porn company, however, has found a way to continue creating premium content for its viewers to enjoy – even in lockdown.
Los Angeles-based porn company Vixen Media Group has offered to provide performers with packages of equipment and props, worth as much as $250,000.
Yep, the lucky porn stars chosen to receive the unusual care packages will even be paid directly for the content they produce, which will feature in the company’s brand new series titled: Intimates.
Kayden Kross, the group’s director, explained in a press release:
Vixen Media Group has always been known for promoting the art of adult performance and unprecedented quality.
We aim to showcase models’ beauty through content that stands above the rest, and we remain committed to these values as the day-to-day operations of our production team shifts.
Vixen Media Group owns many different studios, which are used to create some of the most popular content circulating around the world of pornography at the moment.
Discussing the new project, a spokesperson told Vice:
Vixen will be looking to work with a variety of models in different formats, be it with couples, roommates, solo performers.
Beyond creating unique content, the true goal of this initiative is for us to offer an opportunity of substance, both creatively and monetarily, to the performers during such a volatile time.
We will look to work with those who are familiar with our brands, share our vision and values or are simply compatible with what we think our customers would like to see.
Overall aesthetics of the look and their existing work are certainly factors we will take into consideration, really no differently than how we worked prior to the pandemic.
At a time when people the world over are struggling to make ends meet, schemes such as these will come as welcome news.
Fair play, Vixen. Fair play.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Life, Pornography, Sex Work, Social Distancing, Vixen Media Group