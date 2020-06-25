Porn Star Abella Danger Apologises For Mia Khalifa Comments While Defending Industry Abella_Danger/Twitter/miakhalifa/Instagram

Porn star Abella Danger has apologised for comments she made about Mia Khalifa after the latter spoke out about her ‘toxic’ experience working in the adult industry.

Danger, 24, took to social media to apologise to ‘everyone that had to see [her] speak in such a negative way’, adding that she let her anger take over and she shouldn’t have done so in such a public space.

It comes after she and Khalifa exchanged harsh words on Twitter, with Danger telling the former sex worker to ‘stop trashing us for pity and clout’ after Khalifa spoke out about ‘the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of [her] life’ when she was 21 and the most viewed performer on Pornhub’s website.

You can watch her apology video below:

When 27-year-old Khalifa responded to Danger’s comments, saying she ‘feel[s] bad for her living in such a deluded mindset to believe telling your own personal story and fighting for vulnerable young women… means you’re chasing clout’, the sex worker simply responded: ‘Your excuses suck as much as your BJ videos.’

The two went back and forth for quite some time, with Khalifa telling Danger to ‘stay in your toxic, narrow lane’, and Danger blaming Khalifa for the very little money she received during her career. ‘LMFAO, that’s her fault. We choose our rates babe,’ she wrote to one social media user.

At the time, Danger admitted that she ‘felt bad’ for her comments, but at the same time didn’t want to stand for someone ‘trashing [her] industry’. Khalifa said these kind of sentiments towards her are ‘rampant’ from industry women, adding: ‘Their envy and resentment towards my notoriety is putrid, I’m told to “be grateful to porn,” and to “shut up and quit social media” if I’m unhappy.’

After a few hours of this, Danger tweeted she shouldn’t have ‘been saying anything negative about Mia’ on such a public platform, where millions of people can see her tweets.

‘I’ll apologise for that,’ she wrote. ‘I’m woman enough to admit to my wrongdoings. But it’s annoying to constantly hear anyone trashing my industry. When literally every single industry has its good and bad.’

She later posted two separate videos to Twitter, in which she explained why she feels ‘so so bad’ for her actions and why she needed to protect the industry, all of which can be heard in the video above.

abella danger apologises for mia khalifa comments 1 Abella_Danger/Twitter

While some people praised her for owning up to her mistakes, many criticised her for diminishing another woman’s experience – one which took extreme bravery to speak out on, no less.

‘Perhaps instead of just dismissing it and mud slinging, try and listen to what they are saying,’ one fan wrote. ‘Maybe you could use your standing and name to make the industry a less negative place.’

Khalifa has yet to respond to the apology video.