unilad
Advert

Porn Star Explains What A Typical Day On Set Is Like

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Jul 2021 17:02
Porn Star Explains What A Typical Day On Set Is LikeUNILAD/Brazzers

Although most workplaces tend to be pretty dull, it’s hard not to be intrigued by what life on a porn set is like day-to-day.

Now, an adult performer has opened up about what a typical day on set looks like, and some of his revelations may surprise you.

Advert

Danny D used to be in a very different line of work, employed on a building site without a camera to be seen. However, everything changed after he went to Germany for the World Cup.

Porn Star Explains What A Typical Day On Set Is Like (UNILAD)UNILAD

Danny told UNILAD:

A few of my friends saw my c*ck one day, and just sort of made a joke, you know, that I should really be doing something with that and not working on a building site.

Advert

Danny took their words to heart, and began thinking that he could ‘give it a go’ in the adult film industry, starting off by visiting a few swingers’ clubs to see if he had ‘the confidence and the ability to have sex in front of strangers’.

Building his career in the years since has taken ‘a lot of legwork’, and – just like in so many other industries – Danny has had to keep working his way through the ranks, and ‘keep working for the better companies’ while establishing himself.

Reflecting on what a typical shoot looks like, ‘from call time to wrap’, Danny – who is now a producer, director and actor – revealed:

Generally, on a porn shoot, everyone will arrive on the set. We would all have been pretested for STI tests and stuff like that before anyone enters set.

Once everyone’s paperwork’s signed off, we sign in the girl, we have a full legal disclaimer, and paperwork and everything we have to run through.

Once that’s gone through, we’ll put the girl into make-up. From there, we’ll usually then run into the acting, where we go through all the dialogue of the script and sort of get everything out of the way up until the sex.

Advert

Check it out:

Loading…

He continued:

At that point, we’ll break. Prep for sex, where the guys and girls go and clean themselves and have some lunch, whatever they need to do before sex.

And then, generally, we’ll rattle out the scene, do sex stills first, then sex video afterwards.

Advert

You can catch the full episode here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending
News

Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending

Greenland Suspends All Oil Drilling To Fight The Climate Crisis
News

Greenland Suspends All Oil Drilling To Fight The Climate Crisis

Airline Switches To Gender-Neutral Plane Greetings
News

Airline Switches To Gender-Neutral Plane Greetings

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up In Detail About His Cancer Diagnosis
Music

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up In Detail About His Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, no-article-matching

Credits

UNILAD/Facebook

  1. UNILAD/Facebook

    @UNILAD

 