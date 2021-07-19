Porn Star Explains What A Typical Day On Set Is Like
Although most workplaces tend to be pretty dull, it’s hard not to be intrigued by what life on a porn set is like day-to-day.
Now, an adult performer has opened up about what a typical day on set looks like, and some of his revelations may surprise you.
Danny D used to be in a very different line of work, employed on a building site without a camera to be seen. However, everything changed after he went to Germany for the World Cup.
Danny told UNILAD:
A few of my friends saw my c*ck one day, and just sort of made a joke, you know, that I should really be doing something with that and not working on a building site.
Danny took their words to heart, and began thinking that he could ‘give it a go’ in the adult film industry, starting off by visiting a few swingers’ clubs to see if he had ‘the confidence and the ability to have sex in front of strangers’.
Building his career in the years since has taken ‘a lot of legwork’, and – just like in so many other industries – Danny has had to keep working his way through the ranks, and ‘keep working for the better companies’ while establishing himself.
Reflecting on what a typical shoot looks like, ‘from call time to wrap’, Danny – who is now a producer, director and actor – revealed:
Generally, on a porn shoot, everyone will arrive on the set. We would all have been pretested for STI tests and stuff like that before anyone enters set.
Once everyone’s paperwork’s signed off, we sign in the girl, we have a full legal disclaimer, and paperwork and everything we have to run through.
Once that’s gone through, we’ll put the girl into make-up. From there, we’ll usually then run into the acting, where we go through all the dialogue of the script and sort of get everything out of the way up until the sex.
He continued:
At that point, we’ll break. Prep for sex, where the guys and girls go and clean themselves and have some lunch, whatever they need to do before sex.
And then, generally, we’ll rattle out the scene, do sex stills first, then sex video afterwards.
