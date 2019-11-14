Kiki Vidis/Facebook

An Australian porn star has landed the queen of all brand endorsements by having a sex doll modelled on her.

Yup, not only can horny fans watch Kiki Vidis get down and dirty on their screens, now they can feel as though they’re actually having sex with her with their very own Kiki doll.

The doll is the first of its kind to be modelled on a celebrity, and its creator, Vodaire, hopes it will be a game changer in the world of adult sex toys.

While having yourself turned into a literal sex toy so men all over the world can envision having sex with you is probably a bit of a compliment, it means so much more to Kiki.

Vodaire

‘It’s a real milestone for me,’ she told Perth Now. ‘In my industry, whenever you get endorsements or sponsorship, or a lingerie line or body parts turned into adult toys, it’s a big deal.’

And it seems as though Kiki believes men will use her dolls for more than just their sexual desires, explaining:

People are just going to wine and dine me, sit me on a couch so I can be their companion partner, and I can listen to your day. I’m quite flattered.

Kiki has come a long way in the adult industry after she began topless waitressing to supplement her nurse’s salary.

Her raunchy 10-year career has also seen her nominated for an AVN award, which is essentially porn’s answer to the Oscars, after she starred in her very own Playboy reality series.

Kiki Vidis/Facebook

However, the actor has admitted it’s not all glitz and glam, as the porn industry has changed a lot in recent years. Kiki cites the global financial crisis of 2008 for changing the landscape of the industry.

She told the publication:

A lot of companies went bust and sold their content to people like Pornhub, who put it on the internet for free. No one is buying DVDs anymore, so they couldn’t pay the same rates to actors, so then it became competitive and actors started to undercut prices to get jobs. I miss the day when you used to have a favourite porn star, now people don’t have a favourite star, they have a favourite category.

Kiki Vidis/Facebook

Fortunately, Kiki has the support of her family when it comes to her unusual career, and she has even posed nude with her mum and sister in men’s magazines.

Perhaps they could make doll collection of the entire family?

