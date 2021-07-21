Pornhub Being Sued By Museums For Recreating Famous ‘Kinky’ Works Of Art
Pornhub is being sued for launching an app called ‘Show Me Nudes’ that transforms classic art pieces into porn.
While there’s plenty of nudity at most prestigious galleries, few would label the pieces as erotic. Adult site Pornhub, however, plans to change that with its ‘Show Me Nudes’ app, which shows classic masterpieces recreated by its performers.
In the case of Venus of Urbino, which is a centrepiece of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Venus suddenly springs to life via the app. All of the performances are carried out by the adult entertainment troupe My Sweet Apple.
The performances are also accompanied by audio explanations of the paintings. The app notes, ‘As a handy rule, anything you see in a classic nude painting that isn’t obviously kinky… is still definitely meant to represent something kinky.’ As a result, it provides its own detail about classic works.
For example, the app describes what Renaissance painter Titian meant by placing a red flower over her genitals:
The rumpled sheets are supposed to make this untouchable goddess of love feel like flesh and blood – and pretty much as scruffy as we are. Also, the fact that this Venus is so nonchalant about displaying all the godly goods – despite the room being weirdly busy for a spot of naked lounging – gives the scene an extra erotic charge.
Many will see this as good-natured erotic fun, but the museums and galleries involved are not impressed. The app has now sparked legal repercussions for Pornhub, with a number of galleries and museums claiming rights infringement.
A spokesperson for the Louvre told The Daily Beast, ‘Pornhub has heard from our lawyers. We expect the works to be removed at once.’
Additionally, the Uffizi in Florence, Italy has issued a warning:
No one has granted authorizations for the operation or use of the art.
In Italy, the cultural heritage code provides that in order to use images of a museum, compressed works for commercial purposes, it is necessary to have the permission, which regulates the methods and sets the relative fee to be paid. All this obviously if the museum grants the authorization which, for example, would hardly have been issued in this case.
The app is reportedly attempting to be ‘politically correct’ and is not discussing the darker meanings behind some pieces directly. However, it seems the galleries impacted may see the whole venture as an incorrect violation of the works they display.
