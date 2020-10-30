Pornhub Has Launched Its First-Ever Sex Education Series
It’s not really a good idea to learn about sex from porn sites, which all too often give unrealistic or even unhealthy ideas of what to expect in the bedroom.
With that in mind, Pornhub is aiming to help viewers learn as well as enjoy themselves, with a brand new series of sex education videos.
There are 11 episodes in total, with each one narrated by highly knowledgeable sex therapists and expert doctors. Subjects include using a condom correctly and finding your way around the female anatomy, as well as more topical points of interest like how to have safe sex during a pandemic.
The first episode, narrated by sex therapist and host Dr Cat Meyers, is all about communication and respecting boundaries, with Dr Meyers explaining:
Being pressured into doing sexual things doesn’t feel good. If you’re going to have sex, you should know how to communicate about sex.
Dr Laurie Betito, who works as the director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, has made the following statement in a press release:
Our mission is to share quality information, and we continue to explore ways that we can do that in not only an educational way, but an entertaining one.
Meanwhile, Pornhub Vice President Corey Price stated:
For many people, their first real exposure to sexual imagery is from popular culture, where dramatization and entertainment value distort what real sex is like.
That’s why the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center created this new video series: to provide a go-to resource for people to learn about how to have sex safely and get visual answers to common questions about sexual experiences.
This isn’t the first time that Pornhub has highlighted the importance of a good sex education. The site’s Sexual Wellness Center, launched in 2017, has proven to be a popular resource for those looking for facts as well as fun.
More than 40 million people have visited the online centre in the past three years, with the most read topics being ‘sexuality’, ‘get healthy’, ‘birth control’, and ‘casual sex’.
Interestingly, more than 70% of visitors are men, with under 35s adding up to just over half of those perusing the site.
Dr Benito said:
One-third of our visitors are over 45 – that tells us that we are never too old to learn a thing or two about sexuality. Our sexuality is not static; it is ever evolving, which is demonstrated by our numbers.
It’s hoped that this new video series will help even more people brush up on their saucy IQ.
Whether or not Sex Education’s fabulous Dr Jean F. Milburn will be making an appearance in this series remains unclear, but we will be keeping our fingers crossed.
