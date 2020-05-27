Pornhub Hosting Watch Party Tonight With Asa Akira
Well, the famed adult video site is hosting a watch party, complete with comedian Jim Norton and porn legend Asa Akira, so you’re not going to want to miss it.
The event, aptly called Watch Along With Pornstars, will see Pornhub team up with parody maestros WoodRocket, to show five adult scenes, as well as interviews and chit chat from stars Kira Noir, Angela White, Vina Sky, Kendra Spade and Cherie Deville.
Expected to be hugely popular, the event is limited to 10,000 participants, so if you want to be there – you can sign up here right now.
Watch Along With Pornstars is taking place via Zoom at 7pm tonight, May 27, Eastern time – which happens to be midnight tonight here in the UK. I mean, what better time to catch up with all your favourite adult stars?
But, if you think you’re excited for the unique event, just stop and think how Jim Norton must be feeling right now.
‘Doing a porn watch-along with porn stars, it’s going to be like sitting down with DeNiro and watching Goodfellas,’ Norton said.
The watch party will go through a series of different scenes, and after each of them, the performer will be involved in a question and answer session with Norton and Akira.
The Pornhub website reads:
For over two months, most of us have been staying home, taking on TikTok challenges, clocking in more gaming hours than ever before, sharing Tiger King memes, and contributing to the shortage of yeast and flour.
So, to give our fellow hibernators something new to look forward to, for the first time ever, Pornhub and WoodRocket have partnered up to throw a live virtual watch party with some of our favorite adult performers.
This isn’t the first gesture Pornhub has offered up to its customers during lockdown, as the site previously offered free premium membership in a bid to encourage people to stay home.
Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price said:
With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time.
We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.
If Watch Along With Pornstars doesn’t encourage people to stay home, I don’t know what will.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Asa Akira, Jim Norton, Pornhub, Watch Along With Pornstars, woodrocket
CreditsPornhub
Pornhub