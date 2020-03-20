Pornhub Offers Free Access To Countries On Lockdown

people try to hijack pornhub's free services Pikrepo/Pornhub/Instagram

Pornhub has announced it will be offering free premium access to countries currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The adult entertainment site last week granted free premium membership to viewers in Italy, the hardest-hit country outside of China with 33,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,405 reported deaths as of Thursday evening, March 19, surpassing China.

This week, ‘in light of expanding quarantines’, the site extended Free Pornhub Premium to France and Spain for a month after both countries implemented further restrictive measures to keep people indoors.

Following Pornhub’s announcement, and the fact that worldwide more people are self-isolating or working from home, the site has seen a huge spike in views.

According to statistical insights from Pornhub, daily traffic started to steadily increase in Italy from March 9 and as of March 11, it was up 14%.

It’s not just those in Italy who have been keeping themselves entertained while on lockdown though, as worldwide traffic to Pornhub was also up 11.6% on March 17, as can be seen in the graphs below.

pornhub traffic statistics worldwide Pornhub

Not only that, but people all around the world – in countries that aren’t currently on lockdown – have been trying to hijack the service ever since its announcement.

Google reported a 1,300% increase in UK-based searches for Italian VPNs and a 4,050% increase globally, according to real-time Google trends data taken on March 17 and March 19.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows users to create a secure and private connection to an alternative network, opening access to region-restricted content. They also provide guaranteed anonymity.

Online security firm RingVPN also saw over 11,000 enquiries from the British public over the last 48 hours – a 190-fold increase. Of these, one in five (21%) requested information on the strength of its Italian servers.

Seven out of 10 (71%) of the company’s queries related to accessing non-UK streaming services such as Netflix US and Disney+, suggesting Brits are planning to spend their time in self-isolation binge-watching their favourite shows.