unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Pornhub Release ‘Cleanest Porn Ever’ To Teach Social Distancing

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Apr 2020 16:22

Pornhub has launched its ‘Cleanest Porn Ever’, a campaign to promote social distancing and advise users how to get down and dirty while staying clean and healthy. 

Advert

The new campaign is the latest action the porn site has taken to encourage people to stay home during the outbreak, after it made its premium subscriptions free last month, and launched a safe-for-work parody site called Scrubhub to advocate for handwashing.

Of course, you can only watch so many hours of porn, even if it’s for the greater good, so now Pornhub are hoping to educate members of the public on how they can maintain a healthy, hygienic sex life while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Pornhub announce cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub announce cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub

Cleanest Porn Ever is spearheaded by the site’s Model Program community and features a full collection of uncensored instructional videos – plus safe-for-work versions available on YouTube, should you need to educate someone on porn, sex and cleanliness in a non-explicit manner.

Advert

The videos feature top models from around the world, including Danika Mori, Leolulu, Mary Moody, Josy Black, MySweetApple, Solazola, Gabby Ferrer, June Liu (SpicyGum) and Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira.

Speaking about the initiative, model Junie Liu said:

Even if the [virus] is now heading in an optimistic direction, we need to remain vigilant. People must pay attention to safety and protection guidelines more than ever.

Wash your hands more frequently, respect social distance and wear masks. You are not only doing this for yourself, but also for all the people you care about.

Pornhub model washing hands for cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub model washing hands for cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub

Pornhub has launched a dedicated site for the NSFW series, which begins with safe-for-work health instructions before launching into an uncensored, raunchy scene. The videos are available in English, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Mandarin, German, French and Italian.

As well as encouraging clean and hygienic sex, the campaign will challenge people to find creative ways to have the safest, cleanest sex possible, and provide additional resources on how to stay safe during the outbreak.

Pornhub model uses tape measure to measure social distance for cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub model uses tape measure to measure social distance for cleanest porn ever campaignPornhub

Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, commented:

Advert

Despite the tragedy that’s resulted from this [outbreak], it’s great to watch people from all over the world come together to support their communities.

We’re grateful to our models for joining in this effort to help prevent the spread of the virus. Instructional videos can be dry and boring, but this entertaining series proves that social distancing can still be sexy.

Alongside offering advice for those at home, Pornhub has offered support to first responders and medical staff fighting on the frontlines, as well as relief for sex workers who have been financially impacted by the virus.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Health, Coronavirus, Porn, Pornhub, Self-Isolation, Sex, Social Distancing

Credits

Pornhub

  1. Pornhub

    Pornhub Launches “Cleanest Porn Ever” Campaign to Help Flatten COVID-19 Curve

 