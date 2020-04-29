Pornhub Release ‘Cleanest Porn Ever’ To Teach Social Distancing
Pornhub has launched its ‘Cleanest Porn Ever’, a campaign to promote social distancing and advise users how to get down and dirty while staying clean and healthy.
The new campaign is the latest action the porn site has taken to encourage people to stay home during the outbreak, after it made its premium subscriptions free last month, and launched a safe-for-work parody site called Scrubhub to advocate for handwashing.
Of course, you can only watch so many hours of porn, even if it’s for the greater good, so now Pornhub are hoping to educate members of the public on how they can maintain a healthy, hygienic sex life while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Cleanest Porn Ever is spearheaded by the site’s Model Program community and features a full collection of uncensored instructional videos – plus safe-for-work versions available on YouTube, should you need to educate someone on porn, sex and cleanliness in a non-explicit manner.
The videos feature top models from around the world, including Danika Mori, Leolulu, Mary Moody, Josy Black, MySweetApple, Solazola, Gabby Ferrer, June Liu (SpicyGum) and Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira.
Speaking about the initiative, model Junie Liu said:
Even if the [virus] is now heading in an optimistic direction, we need to remain vigilant. People must pay attention to safety and protection guidelines more than ever.
Wash your hands more frequently, respect social distance and wear masks. You are not only doing this for yourself, but also for all the people you care about.
Pornhub has launched a dedicated site for the NSFW series, which begins with safe-for-work health instructions before launching into an uncensored, raunchy scene. The videos are available in English, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Mandarin, German, French and Italian.
As well as encouraging clean and hygienic sex, the campaign will challenge people to find creative ways to have the safest, cleanest sex possible, and provide additional resources on how to stay safe during the outbreak.
Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, commented:
Despite the tragedy that’s resulted from this [outbreak], it’s great to watch people from all over the world come together to support their communities.
We’re grateful to our models for joining in this effort to help prevent the spread of the virus. Instructional videos can be dry and boring, but this entertaining series proves that social distancing can still be sexy.
Alongside offering advice for those at home, Pornhub has offered support to first responders and medical staff fighting on the frontlines, as well as relief for sex workers who have been financially impacted by the virus.
