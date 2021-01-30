Prada Sells £905 Yellow Turtleneck That Looks Like Swiss Cheese Prada/Wikimedia

Prada is selling a unique turtle neck jumper, which looks an awful lot like some holey cheese.

But, that’s not the most shocking part. You’ll have to pay £905 for the privilege.

Advert 10

The bizarre fashion item is described as ‘defined by a precious openwork motif with placed holes’ on the Prada website, which is part of ‘an ongoing creative conversation.’ Wouldn’t you just love to be a fly on the wall in that conversation?

Prada Sells £905 Yellow Turtleneck That Looks Like Swiss Cheese Prada

It is part of the luxury brand’s Spring Summer/2021 collection – because let’s face it, that jumper would never keep you warm in summer.

But, this isn’t the first time that a high-end designer fashion brand has produced something that looks like you could’ve picked it up at a second-hand shop.

Advert 10

Just last month, Milan-based designer Moschino released a handbag which looks exactly like a massive baguette. Yes, I mean the bread kind of baguette.

Designer Selling Bag Shaped Like Huge Baguette For £750 Moschino

The clutch bag, which looks like you could’ve picked it straight up from Subway, will set you back a jaw-dropping £758, and you can almost guarantee it won’t smell as good as the real deal.

‘Stroll down the Seine (or the supermarket) with this Baguette clutch while you pick out the best wine choice for dinner. And maybe some real bread,’ the description reads on Farfetch.

Advert 10

I’ll never proclaim to be ‘with it’ when it comes to all the latest fashion trends, particularly when it comes to high-end, but with that jumper and that bag together, you’re at a serious risk of looking like you dressed up as a cheese sandwich for fancy dress day.