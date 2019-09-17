Pregnant Influencer Says She Is ‘Really Scared’ After Being Banned From Instagram

A pregnant influencer banned from Instagram after showing off her baby bump has been left feeling ‘really scared’ at having to adapt to the loss of her livelihood.

Sally Mustang, from Byron Bay, Australia, recently announced to her 300,000 followers that she and partner Mitch were expecting a baby.

The artist and yoga teacher posted a picture of herself naked in the bath, with her baby bump visible while she covered her chest with her hands. Shortly after sharing the happy news, her account was deleted.

Sally later appeared in a video on Mitch’s Instagram where she expressed her feelings about the situation:

The influencer reportedly claimed her post had been flagged for being ‘sexual’. She shared a longer version of the above video on a new Instagram account, but that too appears to have been deleted.

Sally wiped away tears as she spoke about the situation and though some followers have said she should be thankful she and her family are all alive and healthy, the influencer explained it was not simply her account which had been deleted, but her ‘livelihood, creative outlet, memories, voice, community, family and businesses’, too.

She commented:

It makes my heart so sore, and I’m really scared. To be five months pregnant and adapting to all the change that’s going on already it feels so unfair. So harsh. I just want to speak up.

Mitch also revealed the pregnancy on Instagram, announcing the news with a photo of himself and Sally sat on a blanket outside. Sally, wearing a white skirt and lace bra, was straddling her shirtless partner as they gazed at each other.

Before her second account was removed, the influencer said Mitch’s page had also been threatened.

According to The Sun, she wrote:

Mitch’s account was threatened to be shut down this morning so we are just going to be super easy going on here for a few days. Thank you to everyone that has left me comments… and for following this new account.

In a since-deleted post, Mitch claimed the pair were trying to get Sally’s original account restored. According to Yahoo News, he stood up for his partner and argued Sally’s pregnancy post was not sexual.

He wrote:

It’s a beautiful photo which tributes the miracle of pregnancy, new life and what it is to be a woman. I want to be aloud (sic) to follow any women’s experience of pregnancy because it inspires me, it educates me, it helps me see a bigger picture.

Mitch continued:

It’s NOT sexual. It’s beautiful and I don’t want that aspect of life taken away from what I experience on your platform. Pregnancy should be celebrated, not shamed and we want to see change.

The couple have been known to post photos which could be considered risqué in the past. They also have their own website, titled Sex is Art, on which they share their sexual experiences with fans.

The mum-to-be told her followers she’ll be active again as soon as she ‘feel[s] up to it’.

