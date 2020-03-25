Priest Accidentally Turns On Face Filters While Conducting Online Mass

A thoughtful priest live streamed a mass for people to watch, but accidentally turned Facebook filters on in the process causing people to do more than just pray.

The hilarious moment was shared on Twitter yesterday, March 24, which has received over 300,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the video, you see the Italian priest set up his camera, step back on to the alter and conduct mass to the camera.

However, little did he know he was boasting some kind of space headgear, followed by what appears to be some virtual arms working some dumbbells in front of him – along with several other filters throughout the video.

A personal favourite is the black trilby hat and sunglasses; someone actually compared this particular look to Breaking Bad’s Walter White and I can’t un-see it.

Sharing the now viral video on social media, it was captioned:

In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to COVID-19. Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake.

He says unfortunately – I say brilliantly.

It’s unknown how many people actually tuned in to the live stream on Facebook, but the video has gone down a storm on Twitter.

One person replied to the video:

I woke up my wife to watch this, she has had to blow her nose twice from laughing so hard… My throat hurts so much. I can’t go into our bedroom, I am still giggling and am afraid to wake up our 5 week old son

Someone else agreed with me in saying it definitely isn’t an unfortunate situation.

They tweeted, ‘I don’t know why you say “unfortunately”…’, followed with a perfectly used gif of Ron Burgundy.

Another person said how it’s the first thing to make her laugh in a while.

She tweeted:

Only thing that has made me giggle lately. I’ve watched it 10 times. This sweet priest brought laughter to man unintentionally. God works in strange ways.

One social media user said that, while she wasn’t a churchgoer herself, she appreciated the effort the priest had gone to.

She wrote:

I love this so much. I’m not a churchgoer, but I appreciate the effort they’re making for their congregation, despite the fact that they might be technically challenged.

While the video may not have gone to plan, he definitely brought a smile to thousands of peoples’ faces. Hats off to him for trying.