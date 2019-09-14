Priests Air-Bomb Russian City With Holy Water To Stop All The ‘Drinking’ And ‘Fornication’

Tvernews

Priests in Russia took to the skies this week to ‘save people from drunkenness’ by air-bombing a city with holy water.

Approximately 70 litres of the blessed water was poured through an open door of a plane on Wednesday (September 11), onto the city of Tver.

The move was part of the city’s battle against drinking and fornication, with priests reciting a prayer service after pouring the water.

The flight, which started from Zmeyevo airfield, has taken place every September since 2006 to mark the Russian Orthodox Church’s Day of Sobriety, local outlet Tvernews reported.

Father Alexander Goryachev boards the plane each year in an attempt to promote sobriety in the country, with footage of the flight showing him strapped into a harness so he didn’t accidentally fall from the aeroplane.

This year is the first time holy water was poured onto the city though, with the priest and local Bishop Savva deciding extra measures were needed to purge the city’s citizens of drunkenness and casual sex.

They were accompanied by the 19th century icon of the Inexhaustible Chalice, which the Orthodox Church believes can heal alcoholics and drug addicts.

Father Goryachev remains adamant his previous flights over the city have helped in the war against alcoholism.

He told the television station, while holding the icon of the Inexhaustible Chalice:

A man saw our plane flying over head, and told his wife there and then that he would give up the drink – and he did. Every illness is caused by a virus, and viruses are demons. That’s why every illness is first and foremost a spiritual illness.

Rather than pour the holy water from an aspergillum – the instrument priests use in church – Father Alexander insisted the water had to be poured from a chalice instead, adding: ‘This stops the spray from being blown back into the plane’.

Although the story has been a source of amusement for many, the priest denied there was anything to laugh at, stating: ‘Laugh if you must, you’ll live longer’.

Father Alexander continued:

But what are you laughing at? Our efforts to help people heal themselves and stop drinking, taking drugs and fornicating? Let them laugh, but it won’t stop us doing our job.

Well, there you have it. Priests throwing holy water out of a plane to cure alcoholism. What next, throwing fruit to solve obesity?

