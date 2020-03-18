Prince Harry crowned Red Hot Man of the Year PA Images

Prince Harry might have stepped back from being a senior member of the royal family, but he’s still got a crown to bear, having just been named the Red Hot Man of the Year.

The title has been awarded by Red Hot 100, a company on a mission to ‘rebrand the ginger male stereotype’ by ‘showcasing ginger men as sexy and desirable’.

Red Hot 100 has released a number of steamy calendars filled with redheads in the past, but its latest project comes in the form of a list of the 100 most influential redhead men in the world.

Today Is Kiss A Ginger Day So Show Some Love PA Images

The inaugural ‘Red Hot 100 Men of The Year’ is the start of an annual list showcasing the best of the best from the world of ginger men, with the top 100 being recognised for their public work and influence on popular culture.

The 2020 list proves redheads have been doing some great work recently, and while 100 individuals have been recognised, I’ll keep things a bit more brief by sticking to the top 10.

Most of those who made the list will be recognisable to everyone, but perhaps none so much as Prince Harry – arguably the world’s most beloved ginger, known for his mischievous antics, hard work and family values.

It’s only fair he was awarded the top spot, and Red Hot 100 admit it ‘wouldn’t be right’ if they didn’t crown Harry Red Hot Man of the Year.

The company explain:

The most eligible bachelor in the world found himself an extraordinary wife and mother of their baby. Making the bold decision to step away from royal duties to focus on family. A true hero.

Prince Harry crowned Red Hot Man of the Year PA Images

If your mind doesn’t immediately go to Prince Harry when you’re asked to think of a ginger man, then chances are it goes to this year’s runner up; Ed Sheeran.

Red Hot 100 credits Ed with making ‘ginger hair cool within popular culture’, and awarded him second place with the explanation:

You’ll find it hard to find someone who hasn’t heard of this singer-songwriter. Ed has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling musicians. He has also received an MBE for services to music and charity, just as significantly Ed’s talents and infectious personality made ginger hair cool within popular culture.

Ed Sheeran PA Images

The man awarded third place is – at least in my opinion – a somewhat controversial choice, as many would argue he has brown hair, rather than ginger.

Still, Red Hot 100 deemed his locks acceptable, and gave the spot to Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, describing him as a ‘highly accomplished actor and dancer even appearing in the West End Musial Billy Elliot‘.

The company added:

We believe the world has big plans for this young star.

Tom Holland PA Images

Fourth place was awarded to Irish actor Michael Fassbender, while Sir Elton John also made it into the top five.

Joining the successful redheads in the top 10 were Thor star Tom Hiddleston, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch – again, a questionable choice – talk show host Conan O’Brien, and The Revenant actor Domhnall Gleeson, respectively.

Domhnall Gleeson Lucasfilm

The list goes on to honour the likes of Rupert Grint, Ewan McGregor, Simon Pegg and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju, all of who make it into the top 30.

Oddly enough, Hercules – the Disney cartoon – managed to secure a place on the list at number 42, and he’s joined in the top 100 by Dexter’s Michael C. Hall, Michelin star-winning head chef Tom Aikens and The Hitman star Chuck Norris, proving there’s a lot of deserving, hard-working redheads out there.

Of them all, though, Prince Harry reigns supreme – which is nothing new, really, given he’s the queen’s grandson. Congratulations, Harry!

You can check out the full Red Hot 100 Men of the Year list here.