Prisoner Caught Falling Through Ceiling While Trying To Escape Ohio Jail

An Ohio woman climbed through the prison’s ceiling in a bid to escape, but ended up crashing back down to Earth (and into a bin).

Advert

Jessica Boomershine had been arrested after she and another man were accused of breaking into a house and assaulting an 85-year-old man in Miamisburg.

With the world watching, surrounded by officers, inmates and cameras, the 42-year-old launched a hasty getaway from Montgomery County Jail in Dayton through the ceiling – which very quickly became an epic fail.

Jessica Boomershine Prison Escape Through Ceiling Montgomery County Jail

The video – acquired by WHIO – shows Boomershine climbing atop a chair while keeping a cautious eye on her surroundings. After a brief pause, she presumably moves a ceiling tile out of the way, and disappears into the void.

Advert

Alas, her freedom was short-lived. After about 15 seconds – where she was probably fumbling around above the inmates – debris begins to fall, catching the attention of correction officers below. Inevitably, Boomershine completely falls through, with officers running over to grab her legs – she partially landed on a trash can, and didn’t suffer any injuries.

Boomershine was arrested only a few days earlier, after Miamisburg Police identified her and Billy Joe Farra, 35, as those responsible for the assault of the elderly man. She had befriended the unnamed gentleman at a casino, telling her she was broke and homeless – spurring him to innocently invite her home for food.

Jessica Boomershine Billy Joe Farra Montgomery County Jail

The next day, she returned to the home with Farra and broke in and robbed and assaulted the man, before kidnapping him in his own car and ‘leaving him for dead’.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said:

These defendants pistol-whipped the victim and left him for dead. Eventually, the defendants bound the victim and put him inside the trunk of his car, which was abandoned at the Rumpke waste facility on East Monument Avenue in Dayton. The actions of these defendants, abusing and robbing a compliant 85-year-old man, is outrageous and disturbing. They both deserve to serve a significant time in prison.

He ‘sustained a lot of injuries to his head, neck, arms, severe injuries, enough to hospitalise him,’ according to Miamisburg Police Sgt. Jeff Muncy, as per ABC7.

The culprits’ bonds were set at $500,000 each. Boomershine appeared in court this week, with no attempt to escape. On top of kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and grand theft, she’s now also facing charges of escape and destruction of property.

Advert