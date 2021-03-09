Private Island Worth $19.5 Million Goes On Sale In Bahamas

Concierge Auctions

If you’re looking for a bit of peace and quiet, what better place is there than a private island surrounded by pristine beaches and crystal clear waters?

Sounds like heaven, right? Well, for a mere $19.5 million it could be yours. Unfortunately, the price of paradise doesn’t come cheap.

St Andrew’s is also known as Little Ragged Island, though don’t be misled by the word ‘little’, as at 730 acres it’s the largest private island currently up for sale in the Bahamas.

It’s up for grabs with Concierge Auctions, which says the listing is the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’. St Andrew’s is priced at $19.5 million, and while there’s no minimum opening bid, a $100,000 deposit is required to register.

Described as ‘breathtaking from the first look’, Concierge Auctions claims St Andrew’s presents ‘infinite possibility’ with ‘a perfect blank canvas of rolling hills, lignum vitae trees, and calm warm waters’ which ‘begs to be painted with your dream project: a picturesque private residential settlement, a crown jewel of a tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course.’

The listing adds: ‘The island’s possibilities are as limitless as the Atlantic Ocean surrounding it.’

On the off chance you have a plane or yacht to park, the island also an airstrip and deep water access which can be utilised for transportation. If you’d rather take a more low-key route to the private expanse, you can take a 10-minute boat ride from Duncan Town dock on Ragged Island.

Anyone who’s keen to make St Andrew’s their holiday home will be able to get involved when bidding begins on March 26. Alternatively, if anyone feels like spending $19.5 million but doesn’t fancy taking care of the island, you’re welcome to get in touch with me.

