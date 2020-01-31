Pub Bans Men Wearing ‘Jobby Catchers’ And Shoes With No Socks

If this pub fancies themselves a finer establishment compared to most common locals, I could see their argument for trying to ban such a relaxed dress-sense. However, I think it’s all a little bonkers. If someone is giving you their custom for a few pints and/or some food, let them wear what they want to wear.

It’s crazy to think a pub won’t take some extra money because a young fella rolled his jeans two-fold and wore some invisible socks underneath his trainers. It’s hilarious.