QAnon Followers Think JFK Might Actually Be A Member Of The Rolling Stones

QAnon followers have come out with yet another baffling conspiracy theory about the Kennedy family – and it’s certainly imaginative.

As anyone with the slightest grasp of US history can tell you, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, was one of the most shocking moments of the 20th century, and a day no American alive at that time will ever forget.

Having arrived in Dallas, Texas, President Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy had been travelling through the streets in a motorcade when he was fatally shot in the head. He was just 46 years old.

Haunting footage from that day has been pored over time and again by conspiracy theorists over the years, with outlandish hypotheses ranging from aliens to the mafia.

However, I’ve yet to hear a more bizarre take than this: recent QAnon speculation suggests Kennedy is in fact alive, well and none other than Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

Many QAnon supporters gathered in Dallas this week, believing Kennedy’s son, the late John F. Kennedy Jr., was set to announce a 2024 presidential run with impeached president Donald Trump.

Tragically, like his father before him, Kennedy Jr. died while still a young man, losing his life in a plane crash in 1999 at the age of 38. However, it seems some QAnon followers believe Kennedy Jr. faked his own death and went into hiding for twenty years, returning to help Trump ‘drain the swamp’.

Kennedy Jr. has yet to make an appearance, but some QAnon fans believe his father made an appearance, disguised as famed rockstar Richards. They don’t appear put off by the fact that Richards was born and raised in Dartford, Kent, an ocean away from President Kennedy’s Brookline, Massachusetts, birthplace.

Various accounts across multiple Telegram channels claim President Kennedy and his son would finally reveal their true identities at a Rolling Stones concert in Dallas on the night of Tuesday, November 2, sharing photos and posts from inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Newsweek reports.

One Telegram user with more than 1,000 subscribers wrote, ‘Yeah, Keith Richards is totally [JFK] Sr. This whole event is coded for JFK. The arrival.’ While in a tweet seen by UNILAD, another QAnon supporter declared, ‘Whether you like it or not – JFK Senior was there [at the concert] and I feel it was Keith Richards’.

The motivations as to why Kennedy would fake his own death, leaving behind his family and presidential duties, are not immediately clear.

Although I’m not an expert on such matters, I dare say going into ‘hiding’ as one of the most famous rockers on the planet wouldn’t have been the smartest move.

There is also a distinct age gap between the pair. Richards is 77 years old, while President Kennedy, had he lived, would be 104 years old.