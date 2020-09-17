Qantas Airline Launches Seven-Hour Flights To Nowhere For Nearly $4,000

Depart from Sydney and fly up the New South Wales coast before crossing the Queensland border for a flyby of the Gold Coast and then up the Queensland coast to the Great Barrier Reef. The aircraft will then track across Australia to do low level flybys of Uluru and Kata Tjuta before heading back to Sydney for a late afternoon flyover of Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach.

Note: the flight path is subject to change due to weather conditions on the day and there may be an alternative flight path which may not take in all these sights.