Queen Questions Royal Chefs After Finding Something Rotten In Her Salad

The Queen is said to have sarcastically questioned royal chefs after finding an unpleasant surprise in her salad.

The prospect of sinking your teeth into an unknown and unexpected substance while eating is pretty horrifying no matter what the circumstances, though doing so while eating a salad immediately brings to mind all the creepy crawlies living alongside the vegetables as they’re plucked from outside.

Surely something so horrible wouldn’t happen at the home of the Queen though, with royal chefs working carefully to prepare delicious meals for the head of the country to enjoy without fear of surprises. As it turns out, however, not even the Queen is safe from the odd uninvited guest.

The unfortunate situation was detailed by former royal servant Charles Oliver, who gave an insight into life with the Queen in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace. According to Oliver, the Queen and the late Prince Philip were given a notebook at every meal in which they could send feedback about their food to help ensure they always get the best of the best.

On one occasion, the Queen was said to have been tucking in to a nutritious salad when she came across the body of a dead slug, offering a little more slime than she was after.

Recalling the situation, per Cosmopolitan, Charles wrote: ‘Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug.’

The Queen called out the chefs for their blunder in a note sent to the kitchen alongside the dead slug, in which she questioned: ‘I found this in the salad – could you eat it?’

I can’t imagine the horror that comes with the realisation you’ve served a dead slug to the Queen, but I’m sure the note did the trick to make sure it never happened again.

Most of the time, though, Charles said the ‘book remains blank, as the Queen is not fussy about food’.

He continued: ‘However, when she has a guest to an informal lunch and they reveal definite likes and dislikes – such as an objection to fried potatoes or Brussels sprouts – the Queen will make a discreet note for future reference. This is duly recorded by the kitchen and remembered, should the guest come again.’

Though everyone has different tastes, I think it’s probably safe for the chefs to rule out slugs for everyone eating at the palace.