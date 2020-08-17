Warning: Distressing Content

Racist Knocked Out With Single Punch After Rant At Black Passengers On London Underground Prcocious Prick/Twitter

Advert

A man on the London tube was knocked out cold after being punched following his racist rant.

The altercation took place on Saturday, August 15, and was caught on camera by a someone in the same tube carriage as the man.

In the video the man says to a group of Black men, ‘This is my home. You’re all going back’, as well as repeatedly saying it’s ‘popular now’ to be racist.

Despite several other tube passengers calling him out for hideous behaviour, the man continues to heckle the Black men and even appears to offer them out for a fight.

Advert

You can watch the video here. Warning, offensive language and graphic imagery:

In another video online, the man can be heard saying Black people are ‘lesser than us’ and refers to them as ‘pets’ when another white person steps in to defend the men.

Eventually, the group of three Black men get off at their tube stop while the man stands up to them as they try to leave. Before stepping off the tube, one of the men leaving punches the racist in the face, causing him to collapse to the floor. Two passengers can then be seen helping the man, now unconscious on the floor of the tube, with one seen checking his pulse.

In the background, someone can be heard repeatedly calling the passed out man a ‘d*ckhead,’ while others can be heard laughing, saying he deserved it and telling people not to help him.

Racist guy Prcocious Prick/Twitter

Before being hit, one woman in a separate video thinks it was the man’s intention all along to be hit. She says, ‘I think he has a death wish. I think he wants someone to jump in and kick his head in.’

People on social media have commented on the videos, also agreeing that he deserved it while others have expressed concern for the man’s state of mental health, or suggested he may have been on drugs.

Advert

One person wrote:

The guy clearly has mental health issues. What he said was very inappropriate, so yeah he deserved to be put in his place since he brought it on himself. However, dealing with issues with physical violence isn’t the way to go.

Someone replied to this saying, ‘It was a lovely punch though, wasn’t it. I also suggest he was pissed, which is different from having mental health issues.’

Someone else agreed that he had the punch coming but, despite his actions, shouldn’t have been left with no help. They said, ‘He should go to jail, not be left for dead.’

British Transport Police (BTP) are reportedly looking into the incident that occurred on the Central Line Underground train and are calling for witnesses to come forward with information. You can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 167 of 16/08/20.