Racist Woman Thrown Out Of George Floyd 3D Hologram Memorial In Virginia After Hurling Abuse Storyful

A racist woman was thrown out of a George Floyd 3D hologram memorial in Virginia for shouting racial slurs.

The incident occurred in Richmond on Tuesday, July 28, where the woman was filmed shouting racial abuse, while pointing at the memorial.

Several holograms of Floyd are popping up around southern states of America to replace empty plinths where statues once stood. The idea, titled A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project, came from Change.org, which hosted an online petition seeking justice for Floyd.

You can watch the incident unfold here:

Floyd died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe.

While many have welcomed the thoughtful holograms of the late 46-year-old, this woman clearly wanted to disrupt the occasion. As well as shouting racial slurs, the unnamed woman apparently said ‘This is my city’ as people escorted her away.

As the video show, the man behind the camera gets increasingly angry as the woman persists with her abuse. He repeatedly says to her, ‘You’re racist. Leave.’ Getting more and more upset, he tells the woman to ‘get the f*ck out of here’.

Racist woman Storyful

It’s unknown if the racist outburst is being investigated by police.

Despite the woman’s rampage, spirits were still high when the family of Floyd attended the memorial themselves. Change.org has been working alongside the family who endorsed and sponsored the memorials.

The Floyd family were filmed standing on the steps of the statue with a microphone, where they addressed the crowd. This was followed by everyone chanting, ‘Black Lives Matter.’

Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd, spoke about the project in a statement, cited by CNN, saying:

Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world. Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.

Alaina Curry, a spokesperson for Change.org, added that the organisers wanted to do something ‘really bold and capture the attention of the world’.

Floyd hologram PA Images

She said:

We were trying to think of ways to continue to amplify this message of not just George Floyd, but of racial justice and equality, and this hologram idea came about.

After making it’s debut in Richmond, hologram memorials will also be held at five different states including North Carolina and Georgia.