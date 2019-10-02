Rainbow Trees Are Now Available To Brighten Up Your Christmas

Treetopia/Amazon

Now summer is officially done and dusted, most people have turned their attention to the next big holiday in our calendars: Christmas.

Chrimbo trends and go, but the latest one sending millennials into a festive frenzy is this brand new rainbow tree set to brighten up the lives of anyone who comes across it.

The Colour Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree from Treetopia looks like it has been taken straight from an LGBTQ+ parade, and nothing says Christmas like love.

Standing at seven foot, faux fir tree is definitely not for anyone who prefers to go for a minimalist festive look.

But if you’re brave enough to emblazon the colours in the name of Christmas spirit, you can head to Amazon to buy the multi-coloured masterpiece for a slightly eyewatering £196 ($239.99), but at least you won’t have to worry about needles dropping and you can use the tree year after year.

Those who have made the investment in the rainbow tree have taken to the retailer giant’s site to sign the praises of the decretive piece with it receiving almost exclusively five star reviews on Amazon.

One happy customer wrote:

LOVE this tree!! My favourite that I’ve ever owned! Everyone was skeptical, until they actually saw it, and that was BEFORE we even decorated it!!

Another added:

I am soooooo in love with this tree! It’s so shiny looking in person! It comes in three sections. It’s so easy to put together.

A third wrote:

Meanwhile, it might be another two-and-a-bit months until Christmas comes around, but if you’re fancying decking the halls earlier this year, it could actually make you happier – according to experts.

Psychoanalyst, Steve McKeown, told UNILAD:

Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, it’s most commonly for nostalgic reasons, either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.

Happy Chrimbo, folks!

