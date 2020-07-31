Rapper Awate Told To 'Go Home' By Tommy Robinson Roasts Him For Fleeing UK Tommy Robinson/Instagram/Channel 4

A Black-African musician who was told to ‘f*ck off back to Africa’ by Tommy Robinson has snapped back in the perfect way, after the former English Defence League leader fled the country for his own safety.

Awate received a barrage of abuse after Tommy shared a clip of the rapper appearing on Channel 4 in which he said he identifies as Black-African, not Black-British, as he’s from Eritrea in north-east Africa and his family only emigrated to the UK after British colonialism destroyed the country.

Robinson shared the clip, which is dated back to 2014, on Twitter in 2017, with the caption: ‘If it hurts that much mate, then f*ck off to Africa.’

You can watch the Channel 4 clip here:

However, Awate, who was part of the Tower Hamlets 286 – a group of anti-fascists arrested in London for demonstrating against the English Defence League – has had the last laugh, after Robinson has been forced to flee the country fearing for his own safety.

The far-right activist is seeking permanent refuge in Spain after claiming he has been the target of arson ‘quite a few weeks ago’, when his wife’s property was allegedly set on fire.

‘I’m looking at relocating my family, which is pretty hard to do, especially with COVID – I couldn’t even get a hotel… to move them out to,’ he explained on Instagram.

‘Obviously my wife has had enough of everything – someone gave her somewhere to stay, so we left the country, and I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but now with this 14-day quarantine, I probably won’t get back out and my kids are out here.’

Meanwhile, the irony has not been lost on Awate, who shared the news of Robinson’s relocation on Twitter, alongside a screen grab of the abusive tweet shared three years ago.

‘Tommy, Tommy, Tommy,’ he wrote. ‘Who’s the last one standing now?’

Mic drop.

Speaking to UNILAD, Awate recalled his thoughts after seeing the news of Tommy’s relocation:

Wow, I remembered he told me to f*ck off back to Africa and now he’s in Andalusia, the land of Black Muslims for 800 years…

Robinson is known for his stance against Islam and immigration, and he commented that it ‘wasn’t Muslims’ that had committed the arson attack, but that he believes he knows who was behind it.

Awate is hosting a free listening session of The Unearthed Odyssey on August 6, which you can check out here.