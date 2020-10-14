unilad
Rare 10-Foot Tall Corpse Flower Has Bloomed At Nashville Zoo

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Oct 2020 09:22
The smell of spring is one of freshly cut grass and wildflowers, so it’s only fitting that the smell of the spooky season comes from that of the ‘corpse flower’.

As you can imagine the smell of the corpse flower is less than pleasant, but as they only bloom once every eight to 10 years it’s almost an honour to be surrounded by the full force of the unique aroma.

Visitors to Nashville Zoo in Tennessee will have that honour for a brief period of time as one of its huge corpse flowers recently opened up to emit an odor likened to rotting flesh. I know, delightful, right?

Nashville Zoo posted a timelapse video showing the flower blooming over an eight-hour period:

The flower, which has the more scientific name Amorphophallus titanum, is one of the largest flowers in the world as it grows to at least ten feet. It was donated to the zoo by Vanderbilt University and dies every year before regrowing again.

Retired Vanderbilt Greenhouse Operator Jonathan Ertelt described the scent of the flower to WKRN, per Comicbook, explaining it can hit differently for different people.

Things are escalating quickly with our corpse flower… The bloom has begun but, according to keepers, the stink has…

Geplaatst door Nashville Zoo op Zondag 11 oktober 2020

He said:

It generally is ‘odorific’ and not in a pleasant way.

There’s a combination of limburger cheese and garbage, rotting fish, and old gym socks and those things have specifically chemical compounds that make up the majority of that particular fragrance. So that’s why all those things are on the list.

The flower is located inside the zoo’s aviary at part of the Unseen New World feature, though the zoo has set up a live stream for those unable to see it bloom in person – or for those who simply can’t bare the thought of the smell!

