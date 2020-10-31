unilad
Rare ‘Blue Moon’ Visible Tonight Around The World For First Time In 100 Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 31 Oct 2020 16:31
In case you were worried the current state of the world would put a dampener on Halloween, the spooky spirits above have got us covered.

An eerie blue moon is expected to come out tonight, October 31, to light up the sky and get the werewolves out in full force.

While full moons are not incredibly rare, tonight is expected to be the first Halloween full moon here in the UK since 1974.

Because this is the second full moon to appear this month, tonight we will see what is called a blue moon – which sounds extra spooky, if we’re being honest.

With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, you might not be out trick-or-treating this year, but the blue moon is certainly not one to be missed, as they only happen every two-to-three-years on average – so the likelihood of it happening on Halloween again is, well, slim.

‘The Halloween full moon probably only happens a few times every century and it won’t happen again in Ireland and the UK until 2039,’ David Moore, from Astronomy Ireland, told BBC News.

He added:

You associate Halloween with ghosts and ghouls, but this year it’ll also be werewolves because of the full moon.

So, it’s good fun for the general public and hopefully it’ll get everyone excited.

Who needs Halloween parties when we’ve got a blue moon shining down on us, hey? Just watch out for those wolves.

