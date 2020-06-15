Rare Double 'Lightning Rainbows' Spotted In Skies Across The UK Crezz1993/BenC04C/BBC Weather/Twitter

Some lucky person must have hit a double item box on the UK’s Mario Kart circuit because rainbows and lightning were recently simultaneously cast across the sky.

There’s a chance that reference was lost on a lot of you, but if it was you only have yourselves to blame; Mario Kart is not a game to be missed.

Anyway, as most of you will hopefully know, Mario Kart players can score both rainbows and lightning while zooming around the track, and the UK’s recent weather events reminded me of this because both sights lit up the sky over the weekend.

Lightning appeared to trace the pattern of rainbows as storms hit the country, and many residents were able to capture the scenes and share them online.

Though neither rainbows or lightning are particularly rare, the combination of the two is thought to be down to a few factors coming together, the BBC reports.

The lightning was the result of energy charge in the atmosphere, which allowed for lightning when the thunderstorms developed.

The sun was able to get through thanks to the fact the storms were fairly localised, and the timing worked out so that the sun hit the rain when it was at just the right angle in order to form the colourful rainbows.

Twitter users have described the scenes as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘awesome’, though some expressed their dismay at missing out, with one person in north Wales complaining they had ‘nothing but clouds’.

While rain and storms probably aren’t what most people were hoping for in June, at least they help create amazing sights like these.