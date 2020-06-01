Ravers Set Up Dancefloor With Socially-Distanced Pens In Slovakia

A video has emerged of what appears to be the future of clubbing in Slovakia: partygoers dancing in separate ‘pens’ while separated by caution tape.

Revellers can be seen dancing along to music at an outside rave as the DJ stands on a makeshift stage, with those in attendance separated with bits of tape.

The rave, which took place underneath a bridge in Oravska Lesna, saw dancers separated on the ‘dancefloor’ so that each person had their own designated floor space which they had to stick to.

Luckily, the partygoers don’t seem to mind their new conditions and can be seen dancing enthusiastically – complete with masks – along to the electronic music. At one point, the camera even pans around to the DJ, who has a full setup including pyrotechnics.

Video footage of the party was first shared to TikTok, where users were quick to point out one small flaw with the layout. Well, quite a big flaw when you think about it.

That being that the dancers weren’t spaced the recommended 1.5 metres apart; in fact, if two people in consecutive squares stood next to the same piece of tape, they would be standing right next to each other.

‘When both people are standing close to the same “rope” then you don’t have 1.5 metre distance,’ one person wrote underneath the video, while another said: ‘That doesn’t work. If one stands at a corner and the other person stands at a corner diagonal to it they are 1 foot away or less.’

Others thought it was a great idea though, with one person describing it as ‘the future’. One person said it was, ‘actually cool, finally space to dance’, while another simply wrote: ‘This is awesome.’

Tono Katrenčík, who hosted the party, said:

We decided to have a party for maximum 100 people, but they must wear a face mask. That’s all legal in Slovakia. These people are all my friends from my village, Oravska Lesna.

It comes just a couple of weeks after Slovakia’s prime minister, Igor Matovic, eased the country’s strict lockdown, allowing public events with up to 100 people to go ahead as long as strict hygiene conditions were met.

Slovakia’s government imposed a tough lockdown early on in the crisis, before the country had reported any cases of the virus. According to the latest figures, there were 1,522 confirmed cases across the country and 28 reported deaths – among the lowest per-capita figures in the EU.

Obviously the lockdown worked, and hopefully the country will be able to continue its success as the measures are lifted.