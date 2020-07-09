Real-Life Barbie Says She’s ‘Too Hot To Work’ After £80k Plastic Surgery
A woman who has spent almost £80,000 on plastic surgery says she can’t get a regular job because men can’t behave around a ‘hot girl’ like her.
Model Barbara Luna Sipos from Budapest, Hungary, has dreamt of looking like a Barbie doll ever since she was a child, falling in love with the look and hoping to become a real-life Barbie ever since.
The 22-year-old underwent her first cosmetic procedure – a breast augmentation – at 17 years old and hasn’t looked back since; in the years that have followed, she has undergone a total of 10 surgeries.
Barbara’s first breast augmentation wasn’t her only one, with the model having gone under the knife for that particular surgery a total of two times, going from a breast size 34B to a 34F.
And while she says she never felt ugly, she is much happier now than she was before her multiple surgeries as she said she didn’t previously feel content with her looks.
Luckily for Barbara, her ex-husband – whom she met in August 2016 – loved the doll-look as much as she did and paid for ‘almost all’ of her cosmetic surgeries, forking out almost £80,000 for her.
As well as the two breast augmentations for £10,810, Barbara has received two rhinoplasties for £9,009, v-line chin and jaw reduction (£9,009), Barbie forehead surgery (£9,009), a brow lift (£3,604), a lip lift (£1,802), lip filler treatments (£4,505), a Brazilian butt lift (£5,406) and Barbie vagina surgery (£4,054) – a total cost of £77,027.
Barbara, who now works as a web model, said she was forced to quit her old job because her charisma drove men ‘crazy’:
At age fifteen, I started to work as an assistant at an estate agents but all my bosses and even the clients tried to be sexual with me even though I never behaved or dressed like a ‘bimbo’ then. It was my aura and charisma that made men crazy.
So I realised that this kind of work was not for me because I live in a society where a very attractive woman doesn’t have many options to keep her job or gain a higher position without giving men sex – which I didn’t want.
It is because we still live in a patriarchal society, like it or not. I am all for feminism but very feminine girls like me shouldn’t have to deal with men in the workplace. Men are driven by their sexuality and it’s hard for them to be around a hot girl.
Shortly after she quit her job, she met her ex-husband but divorced him in November 2019 just two years into the marriage. Ever since her divorce, she has worked as a lingerie model because she says she has ‘social anxiety from [her] past traumas of dealing with the “normal life” of work’.
She shares photos of her new look on her Instagram page, where she hopes to show the world she is more than just her looks. ‘The plastic bimbo doll look doesn’t mean we are less intelligent and I wish to show the world that I am not naive or dumb,’ she said.
Now, Barbara is hoping to find her ‘forever husband’ and says she has no problem attracting men thanks to her Barbie-like look, with the 22-year-old explaining: ‘The most positive thing about my look is that the more dollier I look, the more men are interested in me and I have more opportunities.’
She continued:
Men love my look. Some closed-minded men who aren’t self-confident don’t want to date me which is fine. I like open minded people and I like to impress them and show them that I am not just a brainless bimbo but it is hard for me to make people take me seriously.
Barbara now plans to have a third rhinoplasty, along with rib removal surgery and butt injections in the near future.
