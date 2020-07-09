Real-Life Barbie Says She’s ‘Too Hot To Work’ After £80k Plastic Surgery

At age fifteen, I started to work as an assistant at an estate agents but all my bosses and even the clients tried to be sexual with me even though I never behaved or dressed like a ‘bimbo’ then. It was my aura and charisma that made men crazy.

So I realised that this kind of work was not for me because I live in a society where a very attractive woman doesn’t have many options to keep her job or gain a higher position without giving men sex – which I didn’t want.

It is because we still live in a patriarchal society, like it or not. I am all for feminism but very feminine girls like me shouldn’t have to deal with men in the workplace. Men are driven by their sexuality and it’s hard for them to be around a hot girl.