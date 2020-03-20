Real-Life Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man Goes Shopping For Isolated People Hook News

A British man has taken on the role of the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and is delivering food to those who are self-isolating.

Steve Goodwin, 39, usually dresses in his lycra Spider-Man costume for his Superhero Parties business, which caters to kids’ birthdays and after school clubs.

However, as society starts start to practise social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Steve noticed an opportunity to be a real-life hero, and decided to don his mask and set about doing good in his hometown of Horsham, West Sussex.

Man dressed as Spider-Man goes shopping for those self-isolating Hook News

The father-of-two has been doing shopping runs in his costume to help gather essentials for those who are staying indoors.

He spoke about the idea and the response to it, saying:

The whole idea is to give people something to smile about while helping out self-isolating families. Everyone loves it… People need a bit of cheering up right now.

Man who dresses as Spider-Man to bring cheer to those self-isolating Hook News

Steve left his job in graphic design five years ago, and decided to launch his superhero party business after dressing up for his 10-year-old son Oli’s birthday. He now entertains at children’s parties at the weekend and takes five after school club classes during the week, while his wife Veneda runs a children’s home.

Unfortunately Steve’s work has been affected by coronavirus as schools in the UK have been closed and people are urged to avoid mass gatherings, meaning he is not being hired for clubs or parties.

Figuring he could ‘run some errands and raise some smiles at the same time’, Steve has been doing shopping runs a couple of days a week for people who need it.

Spider-Man says hello to children who are self-isolating Hook News

Though Steve is the one dressed in a superhero costume, he pointed out ‘the real superheroes are our health workers, teachers, delivery drivers and shopkeepers’, and added he’d been ‘telling all the shopkeepers they’re doing an amazing job.’

He went on:

Never mind all the celebrities and footballers earning silly money. This crisis is making us all appreciate the people who really matter.

Man who dresses as Spider-Man does shopping for self-isolating people Hook News

The father was determined to ‘make a small difference’ with the time he has on his hands, and both his sons and other members of the community are keen to get involved with his initiative.

He said:

The boys are going to be at home, too, being home-schooled, and they’re keen to get involved. We have a little community support group on Facebook and so many people have offered help. It’s been really heartening – at the moment there are more offers of help than people who need it. The response was crazy – it’s snowballed from there… It’s been quite overwhelming. We’re only going to be seeing more families self-isolating in the days and weeks to come.

Man who dresses as Spider-Man does shopping for self-isolating people Hook News

Steve added:

It’s amazing to see everyone pulling together. Hopefully the silver lining at the end of all this will be a much greater sense of community.

Steve’s actions are a perfect example of how members of society can be helping each other at this time. He really is a hero!