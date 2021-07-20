‘Realistic’ Joe Biden Robot To Be Installed At Disney World

Disney/all.daydisney/Instagram

Disney World in Florida is set to become home to a ‘realistic’ robot version of US President Joe Biden, which will make its debut next month.

Not many people out there can say they’ve come face-to-face with a robotic replica of themselves, but should Biden ever take a trip to the Hall of Presidents in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, he’ll be able to do just that.

Advert 10

The attraction has been a feature of the park ever since it opened in 1971, and over the following 50 years has sought to bring to life ‘the heritage of the United States and [share] the symbolic importance and uniqueness of the office of the President.’

PA Images

Robot-Biden will become the latest president represented at the hall following work from Disney’s Imagineers, who have been hard at work programming the replica and pairing it with a recording of the presidential oath of office which, according to Disney, was recorded at the White House by Biden himself for the purposes of the attraction.

Set to debut to guests in August, the attraction features ‘carefully tailored clothing’ as well as props, documents and furniture which work together to set the scene.

Advert 10

Walt Disney

In honour of the president, the robot will be accompanied by peach blossoms which will represent his home state of Delaware, as well as a pair of his much-loved aviator sunglasses.

Every former leader of the United States is represented at the Hall of Presidents, with the attraction initially set to feature wax figures. However, Walt Disney is said to not have approved of the creations, so he tasked the park’s Imagineering team to develop the first Audio-Animatronics figure in human form, paving way for the attraction visible today.