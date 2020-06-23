Bree Amer Reality Star Diagnosed With Cancer After Viewer Spots Lump During Interview breeamer/Instagram/Ten

A former Big Brother Australia contestant has opened up about discovering she had thyroid cancer after a viewer noticed a worrying bulge on her neck.

Bree Amer was a Big Brother Australia contestant in 2004, returning to the show as a host on Big Brother Friday Night Live one year later.

While watching one of her television appearances in 2006, a concerned doctor from Wollongong noticed Bree had a lump on her neck and desperately attempted to contact the show to warn her.

Speaking with the Daily Mail Australia, Bree, 37, revealed how the caring doctor ended up spending nearly $400 calling through to Mike Goldman’s Up Late’s competition line, desperately wanting to advise her to get herself checked out.

Bree, who had been 24 at the time of the frantic phone calls, had reportedly never even noticed the lump and was left impressed by the unnamed doctor’s skills of observation.

The unnamed doctor attempted to get in touch with her for about a year, during which time the lump had grown. However, his calls did not get through and Bree was unaware that anything was wrong.

Bree told the Daily Mail Australia:

When I turned my head on the [Friday Night Live] panel, a lump protruded out of my neck – I had an inch and a half tumor that I never noticed. […] He saw it and I came back a year later and it was bigger. He tried to get in contact with me for like a year.

Bree ended up getting the doctor’s message purely by coincidence after one of her former Big Brother housemates visited his surgery one day. It was then that he asked them to pass on his observations to Bree directly.

Mum-of-two Bree initially thought he was ‘a bit bonkers’, but a visit with her own GP confirmed the doctor’s concerns.

She was eventually diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and ended up having to go through two surgeries, as well as radioactive iodine treatment. Reflecting on her diagnosis, Bree stated that she is ‘really lucky’ that the persistent doctor decided to get in touch.

Thankfully, Bree, who now works in TV production, told the Daily Mail Australia that she is ‘well and truly out of the woods when it comes to cancer’. However, she still has to undergo monitoring checkups every six months for her thyroid.