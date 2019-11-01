Recovering Sex Addict Blames Instagram For Her Addiction

A former sex addict has confessed to bedding two or three men a week at the height of her addiction, and blames Instagram for giving her an endless stream of sexual partners.
Laurie Jade Woodruff has said the picture sharing app acted like a drug and fed her no-strings sex.
She said she would dress up in provocative clothing and pose for photos, even though she didn’t particularly enjoy doing it, just so the compliments and naughty private messages would roll in.
‘Instagram is a playground full of temptation,’ the 31-year-old told The Sun. ‘At my worst, I was obsessed with the thrill of sleeping with strangers and social media made it scarily easy to do.’
She continued:
Forget going to a bar or bothering with pricey dating apps, Instagram would help me hook up in minutes for free from the comfort of home.
Laurie, who is now celibate, said sex was a quick fix to her problem because Instagram made it so easy to attract attention. But it took her years to realise just how damaging that kind of attention could be.
View this post on Instagram
Are you Proud of your Parents or do you Feel Ashamed of who they are? We all have qualms and issues with the way we we were Brought up, what should or shouldn't have happened and often blame our Parents for a lot of the issues in our own Lives. If you want success, prosperity and anundance in your life you have to see your parents as Wonderful, or at least find as many positives as you can and let me tell you why. At an Unconscious level we all Associate ourselves with our Parents. If you see them as 'evil' or 'embaressing, 'weak' or 'unsuccessful' you will see yourselves as having those qualities at a deep, unconscious level and will manifest these qualities in your life and this will Block the flow of success coming to you. As difficult as it is, you have to forgive your Parents for whatever they have done and find ways to see their good and amazing qualities that you have Inherited. See them as magnificent and thank them for the person who you are. Choose to be a Survivor and not a Victim of your Experiences and begin appreciating your Parents , faults and all. Be Proud of who you are and Where you come from ♥ and for those who don't know and were adopted or dont know your parents or parent, you are luckier than you think. You get to Create and Imagine this person. You are loved and Worthy. The Mistakes your Parents made were because they didn't know any better and believe it or not they did their best. You are here, you are Alive; they kept you Alive so they Succeeded at something. When you make Peace with your Childhood you can free Yourself. What good qualities did they have? What things did they do that helped you in some Way, maybe leading you towards your Lifes work? Overcoming these feelings are paramount to your success and Abundance. Stop hating your Parents and you will stop hating yourself. Accept them and Appreciate what they Taught you and Move on.♥ Therapy will help and is something that will assist if you are struggling to do this. I Pray that you can Forgive and Live a Truly Wonderful and Magnificent Life. "Honour your Father and Mother, so that you may live long in the Land your Lord is Giving you" EXODUS 20:12
The Sheffield author said men would message her constantly. Some would like her photos and offer to take her on dates, but others would send more graphic messages detailing the explicit things they would like to do to her.
She recalled:
The sex was so exciting. It was the buzz of making out with a stranger that had me hooked.
It was my ultimate fantasy. But I felt powerless to control my desire.
Although Laurie would occasionally see a man again if there appeared to be a real connection, she admitted that the vast majority of them were one-night stands. The mum added that part of the addiction was avoiding any kind of commitment.
She now says she terrified herself looking back at the huge danger she put herself in when she’d go back to a random man’s house without any idea who he was.
Laurie realised something needed to change when she met a man one Friday night, who told her how beautiful she was.
The 31-year-old said he seemed really nice at first but as soon as they went to bed, he changed immediately. He was too rough with her and she left at the first opportunity, realising something had to give.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to the lovely people of Denmark today for the Feature in their Best Selling Newspaper discussing ‘Diary of a Sex Addict.’ The book I wrote which was inspired by my Own Struggle with Sex Addiction. Sex Addiction is a problem that continues to be an issue for people Worldwide. Addiction is an illness & it causes suffering and our lives to fall apart In ways which feel like we are constantly being tortured. I hope and pray for all addicts everywhere to get the help they need. We all deserve love and happiness . Never be ashamed of being an addict; you are a good person regardless of your past. I’ve had such a good response from this piece that it is making me want to visit Denmark; the people are so loving, accepting and kind. We all need more of this in our lives so give this to others. They are the Keys to helping yourself and others. If you are suffering and would like to get help here are some practical ways in which you can help yourself 🖤Attend 12 step meetings & Addict groups 🖤 Meditate 🖤 Exercise At least 3 times per week 🖤 See a Therapist 🖤 Talk to and Connect With Others 🖤Accept Yourself and tell yourself every day ‘I am Enough.’
Laurie’s life took another heartbreaking turn when her son Arthur died of Sudden Infant Syndrome or cot death in 2015 when she fell asleep breastfeeding and woke up to him dead next to her.
She gave birth to her second son Henry in June 2017 and even found herself texting men with him in her arms, so she knew she needed to take drastic measures.
Although Laurie feels she will always be addicted to sex, she says things are now looking up as she pursues her dream as a writer and already has two successful books under her belt.
