Reddit Mob Who Targeted GameStop Is Crowdfunding A Super Bowl Ad To ‘Sh*t’ On Robinhood
The Redditors are back, and this time with a vengeance – they’re crowdfunding for a Super Bowl advert to ‘sh*t on Robinhood’.
For those of you behind the times, it’s not the long-time enemy of the Sheriff of Nottingham they’re referring to, but the investment app Robinhood, which recently found itself in hot water for preventing people from buying GameStop stock. In the wake of this, it’s facing a more than 30 class-action lawsuits for restricting user activity.
P*ssed-off amateur traders recently flew a plane over Robinhood’s HQ with a banner that read, ‘Suck my nuts Robinhood’ – but now they’re taking it even further.
An online fundraiser created by Matt Grant named ‘WallStreetBets Superbowl Commercial’ is attempting to raise an eye-watering $6 million for the Super Bowl ad. The world-famous sporting event is set to take place this Sunday, February 7.
Grant explains on the GoFundMe page:
$5.5 million will buy a 30 second ad during the Superbowl and cement WSB in the history books. GoFundMe takes a cut of of $0.30+2.9%, figure that takes $6 million down to 5.808 million.
Ideally we will be able to produce the commercial with volunteers and have $300,000 cushion if ad time proves more expensive than anticipated. In the event ad space is more expensive the overage provides a cushion to ensure the project will be successful.
He continued, ‘Any funds not used to buy or produce the ad will be donated to buy games for kids in hospitals via donation to Childs Play Charity.’
At the time of writing, almost $30,000 has been raised in 17 hours.
Leslie David Baker, aka The Office US’s Stanley, caught wind of the campaign and has offered his full support.
He wrote on the campaign’s Reddit thread, ‘Leslie David Baker here. I would love to help you all make this happen. If this is something you’re seriously considering let me know, my team and I will use all resources at our disposal to get us the advertisement, shoot it, get the talent, crew, and get it out in time for Super Bowl. You have my full support!’
He continued:
I just did a super bowl commercial that’s airing this weekend already and could talk to the same people. We would have to move on this very fast as time would be of the essence. It’s not going to be easy but it can be done. We would have to have it shot, edited, and in their hands by this Saturday to air on Sunday.
Note to self: do not p*ss off Redditors.
