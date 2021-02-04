Reddit Mob Who Targeted GameStop Is Crowdfunding A Super Bowl Ad To ‘Sh*t’ On Robinhood

$5.5 million will buy a 30 second ad during the Superbowl and cement WSB in the history books. GoFundMe takes a cut of of $0.30+2.9%, figure that takes $6 million down to 5.808 million.

Ideally we will be able to produce the commercial with volunteers and have $300,000 cushion if ad time proves more expensive than anticipated. In the event ad space is more expensive the overage provides a cushion to ensure the project will be successful.