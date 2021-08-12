Relationship Expert Reveals Seven Questions To Ask On First Date

Unsplash

First dates can be tough to navigate, and knowing what to say can be daunting. Fortunately, an expert has revealed exactly what you should ask to avoid those awkward silences.

Striking up a conversation can be difficult at the best of times, never mind when you’re meeting a stranger after a global pandemic. Nonetheless, many are dating once again and relationship expert James Thomas from Condoms.uk has imparted some useful tips to keep the conversation flowing.

Advert 10

It goes without saying that you should ask questions during a date, and Thomas has revealed seven great ones to provide insight into a possible partner.

PA Images

Thomas suggests asking ‘What’s your favourite way to relax?’ as it provides ‘insight into their characteristics.’ Additionally, it differs from a generic question like asking about hobbies. Many will be thinking that Netflix will have been a dominant part of down-time during the pandemic, and because of this Thomas says you should use the question ‘What was the last show you binge-watched?’

The relationship expert also recommends asking ‘Do you have a ‘signature’ dish you love to cook?’ to find out more about their tastes. Fortunately, if they have no interest in cooking it can be discussed through a follow-up question like ‘What is something you want to learn?’ which allows you to ‘see if their interests match with yours alongside their current priorities.’

Advert 10

In the spirit of the pandemic, Thomas advises posing the question ‘If the world was ending tomorrow, what would you do?’ as this will show the person’s personality. Equally, they may say something that catches you off-guard.

If you’re not concerned about getting unconventional, the relationship expert also recommends asking ‘What is the weirdest thing you’ve brought on Amazon?’ This will hopefully lead to a light-hearted conversation about shopping habits.

PA Images

The final question suggested by Thomas is ‘What is the best thing that has happened to you this week?’ Thomas writes this ‘is a nice way to break the ice’ and reveals whether small things or big events are important to a person. Of course, the best answer would be for someone to answer ‘meeting you.’

Advert 10

Naturally, it’s important that a date doesn’t turn into some kind of interview, and all of these questions don’t need to be asked. After all, a conversation should flow and be fun.

For the times when a date is going badly, Thomas says the other person probably feels the same and that ‘there is no shame in being honest, but never leave unannounced or change your attitude. If the meal or round of drinks has come to an end simply ask for the bill, address the situation and call it a night.’