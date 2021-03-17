Remote Scottish Island Could Be Yours For Just £80,000

Shutterstock

If this last year has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t put a price on freedom.

Fresh air blowing through your hair, the open sky and the space to run around without the fear of being fined by a police officer for flouting the ‘stay at home’ rule.

Advert 10

Except, it turns out that you actually can put a price on that freedom, and in this instance, it comes in the form of a stunning Scottish island for just £80,000.

Shutterstock

Nothing says freedom like the luxury of having an entire island all to yourself, and for dramatically less than the average price of a house, too.

Deer Island, also known as Eilean an Fheidh, on Loch Moidart in the West Highlands, spans across 11 acres, but there’s currently no houses or amenities of any kind located on it.

Advert 10

Nevertheless, if a life of solitude is something you seek, it doesn’t really get much better than Deer Island, where auctioneers say there is ‘zero chance of intrusion.’ You can say that again.

Shutterstock

Future Auctions, the company selling the island, describes the island as being ‘nestled in the stunning and tranquil Loch Moidart on the dramatic West Coast of Scotland.’

‘The uninhabited island is located within an extremely popular sea loch certain to appeal to investors from all over the world,’ it adds, as per Metro.

Advert 10

Deer Island, which is covered in native woodland, can be found around 45 miles from Fort William, and next door to Eilean Shona, an island owned by Richard Branson’s sister, Vanessa Branson.

Shutterstock

But, if you’re in the market for a private island and you’ve got a bit more cash to spend, you could get your hands on the stunning St Andrews Island in the Bahamas, for an eyewatering $19.5 million.

The 730-acre island, which is also known as Little Ragged Island, is surrounded by crystal clear waters and breath-taking views.

Advert 10

Of course, the Bahamas island is just a tad more expensive than Deer Island in the Scottish Highlands, and you’ll need to stump up a $100,000 deposit before you can even register a bid.

Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions, which is organising the bidding, says ‘the island’s possibilities are as limitless as the Atlantic Ocean surrounding it,’ and it certainly does make you dream.

Here’s to hoping for a lottery win this week, hey?

Advert 10