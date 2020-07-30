Research Shows Being Near Water Makes You Happier

Beach Unsplash

Research has shown that being near water makes you happier, so you’d best getting booking that beach resort holiday for next year.

Whether we’re drinking it, swimming in it, or simply looking at it, water has been shown to improve our mental and physical well-being.

According to Wallace J. Nichols, author of Blue Mind, we’re naturally drawn to Mother Nature’s blue largely because people associate it with being calm.

Think about it: when we go on holiday to get away from our day-to-day lives, people often near up near water – whether that’s a fancy swimming pool or beach – and will sometimes pay hundreds, or even thousands, to be near it. For example, you can rent a fancy floating pod off the coast of France for an eye-watering $336 per night.

Nichols said to Condé Nast Traveler:

You’re paying for a feeling. When you ask people to describe that feeling, it’s hard for them to describe other than to say they really like it, need it, and are willing to pay a lot of money for it.

Linking to Nichols’ idea is a study conducted in the UK that found people who lived near the sea were generally healthier and happier.

There’s also the idea of something known as ‘blue exercise’, whereby incorporating the sea into your exercise – whether that’s swimming, kayaking or simply walking along the beach – can do you a lot of good.

If you’re physically in the water you’ll benefit even more, as studies have shown that floating in sea water can lower levels of stress hormones, reduce blood pressure, improve sleep, help muscles recover from exercise and aid creativity, reported the Daily Mail.

However, if you’re not the type of person to get your hair wet, just listening to the sound of waves can ease stress levels too; a study by Spain’s University of Granada found people associated the sound of water with positive feelings.

It also not uncommon for people to listen to the sound of waves to fall asleep to.

W. Christopher Winter, author of The Sleep Solution, said:

There is some research that says people may sleep better when they are adjacent to nature. No wonder sleep machines always feature the sounds of rain, the ocean, or a flowing river.

Basically, if you needed an excuse for a holiday, this is it.