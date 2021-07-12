unilad
Residents Leave Hearts And Messages To Cover Up Racist Graffiti On Rashford Mural

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Jul 2021 16:58
People in Manchester have left heartfelt messages on a Marcus Rashford mural that was defaced after the Euros final.

Following England’s tense Euro 2020 matchup against Italy, which saw Rashford miss his penalty goal, the mural of the Manchester United star was covered with offensive slurs.

The racist graffiti has since been temporarily covered with plastic sheets.

A quote from Rashford’s mother runs through the mural, reading, ‘Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose.’

Ed Wellard, from Withington, tapes bin liners across offensive wording on the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford (PA)PA Images

The picture of the footballer on the mural was based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham and painted by street artist Akse. It was created in collaboration with Withington Walls, a community street art project, BBC News reports.

Now Manchester residents have taken it upon themselves to further cover the partially defaced mural with positive messages.

People have placed several love hearts on the plastic sheets hiding the offensive slurs with words such as ‘hero’, ‘brother’, and ‘son’ written on them.

A folded note stuck to the wall read, ‘Dear Marcus, please know that you are so admired and people find you an inspiration.’

It continued:

I can take or leave football, but I cannot take or leave people like you. Thank you for your passion and compassion and desire to change lives.

Other notes placed on the mural left positive messages such as ‘Be kind’, ‘Great’, and ‘Rashford you are the best!’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

