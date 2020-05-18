Restaurant Owner Introduces ‘Cardboard Customers’ To Make Social Distancing A Bit More Fun In Australia
A restaurant owner from Australia has found an innovative way to make things feel a bit more normal as restaurants, cafes and pubs across New South Wales begin to reopen their doors.
With social distancing measures easing a little, businesses can now seat a maximum of 10 customers at a time. For those used to lively eating establishments filled with gossip and laughter, the quiet and emptiness will no doubt feel a little strange at first.
In a bid to bring a more bustling vibe to his restaurant, Five Dock Dining owner Frank Angeletta, from Sydney, has seated cardboard customers in chairs that would have otherwise remained empty.
It’s all about having a laugh and making the most of our situation ..#cardboardcustomers
Posted by Five Dock Dining on Friday, May 15, 2020
Taking to Facebook to explain the light-hearted measure, the restaurant wrote:
In light of everything happening, like all other small businesses we are still trying to serve our customers as best we can.
We are so grateful for the recognition we’ve received over the past week. Although most of our patrons right now are 2D we are so thankful to those who have dined in and are planning to do so.
We’re committed to keeping our customers safe and look forward to seeing you soon! Whilst we operate under these conditions our dine in menu is also available for take away.
It seems to have worked too, as Five Dock Dining is already booked out to full capacity with non-cardboard customers after having shut its doors for a few weeks, 7News reports.
Frank has even tried to create a little ambience at his establishment, playing the comforting sounds of clattering cutlery and easy chatter to create the illusion of a pre-pandemic dining experience.
Credits
Five Dock Dining/Facebook