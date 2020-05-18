Restaurant Owner Introduces ‘Cardboard Customers’ To Make Social Distancing A Bit More Fun In Australia

In light of everything happening, like all other small businesses we are still trying to serve our customers as best we can.

We are so grateful for the recognition we’ve received over the past week. Although most of our patrons right now are 2D we are so thankful to those who have dined in and are planning to do so.

We’re committed to keeping our customers safe and look forward to seeing you soon! Whilst we operate under these conditions our dine in menu is also available for take away.