Restaurant Sits Panda Bears At Tables To Keep Diners Company While Social Distancing
A restaurant in Thailand has come up with the most adorable way to keep social distancing customers from feeling lonely while dining: cuddly toy pandas.
It comes as the country eased its lockdown restrictions earlier this month, allowing restaurants to reopen to diners – so long as they follow strict social distancing rules.
However, Natthwut Rodchanapanthkul, owner of Bangkok’s Vietnamese restaurant Maison Saigon, is keen to avoid having diners feeling lonely while eating all on their own.
So, the restaurant has employed dozens of the cuddly lil’ pandas to keep customers company – while also making it clear where diners are not permitted to sit.
‘Earlier we had only one chair for the tables where the customer came alone. But for me, it felt strange, so I thought I’d give them some company,’ Rodchanapanthkul told Reuters.
Unsurprisingly, the furry little fellas have gone down a treat with customers who can enjoy looking at a cuddly pal while eating, instead of an empty table.
One customer, Sawit Chaiphuek, said:
The doll makes me feel less lonely eating by myself.
It’s a lot easier to understand compared to other restaurants where people always get confused about where to sit and end up sitting too close to each other.
The restaurant took to Instagram to explain the method behind its new squishy diners, writing:
The Maison Saigon is now open for eating!! Come alone, as a couple or as a whole family.
We have pandas and clear panels to help keep the distance for you to be happy and healthy with authentic Vietnamese taste safely, without worries, with strict cleanliness measures in accordance with state standards.
Perfect.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Loneliness, PANDAS, Social Distancing, Thailand