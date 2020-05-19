Restaurant Uses 'Bumper Tables' To Make Social Distancing Fun John Middlebrook/Facebook/Fish Tales/Facebook

A restaurant in Maryland is introducing ‘bumper tables’ as a fun and creative new way to help customers social distance.

Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City teamed up with Revolution Event Design and Production to create the tables, which feature a hole in the middle for the customer to stand in and are surrounded by giant inner tubes to prevent diners from getting too close.

The tables are constructed on wheels, so customers will be able to get around easily while resting their food and drink on the surrounding surface.

Restaurant introduces bumper tables to help customers social distance Fish Tales/Facebook

Restaurants in Maryland are currently only allowed to offer delivery, takeout or drive-through service, so the tables can’t be put to use just yet, but restaurant owners Shawn and Donna Harman anticipate they’ll be good fun in the future.

Speaking to CNN, Shawn said:

I mean, it’s a novelty, it’s cool. It’s a great photo opportunity for them. If you put the two tables together, you can’t get within six feet of each other – and it’s fun.

Check out a video of the tables here:

Social Distancing, Fish Tales style Posted by John Middlebrook on Saturday, May 16, 2020

The custom-made creations have been likened to bumper cars, though I wouldn’t recommend any intentional crashes for risk of spilling food all over the place.

For now, though, footage of people testing the tables has been shared online, with restaurant goers wheeling their way around the car park.

The owners plan to use the tables for customers who are waiting for tables or would normally sit at the bar. Revolution Event Design and Production, which built the tables, is run by Donna’s cousin, and after the family members discussed the idea for a couple of weeks Donna decided to order 10 for the restaurant.

The company also hopes to sell the tables to other restaurants, and rent them for events.

Fish Tales started offering takeout service on Friday, May 15, after delaying its season opening. The owners hope the number of customers will soon pick up, though Shawn admitted their goal for the year is simply ‘to be here next year’.

Shawn spoke about the extra measures the restaurant was taking as a result of the outbreak in a video online, saying:

We’ve taken this very seriously from the beginning, and we just want to let everyone know what we’ve done in the interim to make sure that everybody stays safe and Ocean City can stay open.

Restaurant introduces bumper tables Fish Tales/Facebook

Hopefully Fish Tales will be able to use its new tables soon enough, allowing their customers to eat good food while staying safe and having fun.