Retired Passenger Aeroplanes Are Now Fighting Fires Around The World Getty

Former passenger aeroplanes are being given a new lease of life as aerial firefighting firms are re-purposing them to help fight wildfires across the globe.

In a matter of months, the world has been ravaged by wildfires tearing across Australia and now California, where fires have burned through more than one million acres, injuring at least 43 people and killing six others.

Data from NASA indicates the blazes are worsening every year due to an increasing global temperature, and they’re now considered to be a risk almost year-round in California.

California Wildfires PA Images

Firefighters work tirelessly to tackle the blazes from the ground, but often support is needed from aerial tankers, which can help control the blazes by targeting them from above with water or fire retardant.

Though these carriers can provide great aid in fighting fires, very few planes are built with firefighting in mind. In an effort to increase the amount available, firms are taking ageing aeroplanes that are no longer used by airlines and transforming them into crafts that can tackle fires and ultimately save lives and property, Business Insider reports.

Those in charge of the projects are taking advantage of the bigger retired planes such as the Boeing 747, which once held the title of the world’s largest passenger airliner and now holds the title of the world’s largest firefighting aircraft.

Plane drops water on fires PA Images

The Boeing 747 previously flew for Japan Airlines and then for Evergreen International Airlines as a cargo freighter. Now it carries water tanks instead of passengers, and most recently it has been fighting blazes in California, where more than 14,000 firefighters are battling rampant fires across the state.

The jet has been stripped of its passenger seats to make way for the huge tanks, which can hold up to 19,200 gallons of water or fire retardant. The cock pit of the craft is the same as in a passenger or cargo plane, but with the addition of an ’emergency dump’ switch which allows the pilot to quickly empty the contents of the tanks.

As well as a pilot, the aircraft would carry a crew member who can activate the drop when in position, causing the water or fire retardant to flow out of ports on the aircraft’s underside.

Retired Passenger Aeroplanes Are Now Fighting Fires Around The World Getty Images

The Boeing 747 is the sole aircraft of the Global Supertanker Services fleet, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but it’s not the only jet that has been repurposed to fight fires.

Coulson Aviation operates a number of similar craft, including Boeing 737-300 Fireliners, Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules aircraft and the Martin Mars, a World War II-era flying boat used by the US Navy which would collect water by skimming lakes.

The jets often have to fly very low to effectively target blazes, and they’re frequently less than 500 feet above the ground as they drop their contents. Though being so close to the fires is dangerous, the water or retardant drops can make all the difference when it comes to tackling fires.