Rezvani's $700,000 'God Of All Trucks' Is Bulletproof And Protected From Explosives Rezvani Motors

Boutique carmaker Rezvani has unveiled its new ‘Hercules’ pickup truck which promises to keep its passengers safe from pretty much anything.

Has your car been looking a little unimpressive recently? Have you perhaps looked at it and thought: ‘it just doesn’t have enough wheels’, or ‘it really seems to be lacking in bulletproof armour’? No? Me neither.

Apparently some people do look for those factors when it comes to buying a car though, and Rezvani is here to deliver.

Check out the new truck below:

The company unveiled the Hercules 6×6 this week, showcasing its reinforced frame, three different engine options and 37-inch tyres.

Described as ‘the god of all trucks’ and ‘an antidote to today’s boring truck segment’, the Hercules retails at $225,000, but buyers who are willing to shell out even more can upgrade with add-ons such as better shock absorbers.

As well as the regular Hercules 6×6, Rezvani has created a bulletproof ‘Military edition’, with prices starting at $325,000.

The Military edition boasts ballistic windows and all-around armouring, as well as a radiator, battery and fuel tank wrapped in kevlar.

The underside of the truck is protected from explosives, and extra security features include a smoke screen, run-flat tyres, electrified door handles to ward off intruders, a thermal night-vision system and ‘blinding lights’ for losing trackers. Apparently the high beam just wouldn’t do the trick.

On the off chance you run into the apocalypse while out on your drive, the Military edition also comes supplied with gas masks, a first-aid kit and a hypothermia kit. A fully-loaded model of the Military edition truck would set buyers back more than $700,000.

The Hercules 6×6 is said to be based on the Jeep Gladiator, though it has been rebuilt with a new drivetrain and an extra axle, Business Insider reports. Engine options for both the standard and Military edition cars include the standard V6, a 500-horsepower V8 and a 7.0-liter, supercharged V8.

Buyers can choose from three different suspension setups for the tyres, while other customisation options include bigger brakes for $5,600, a sport exhaust for $1,750, and a built-in winch for $3,750.

The luxurious interior can also be tailored to your preferences as you can choose the colours of the leather seating, stitching, and gauge faces.

Those looking to get their hands on the truck can put in an order now with a non-refundable deposit of $1,500. Rezvani has already made 18 reservations from keen customers, with the build time between 12-16 weeks depending on the customisation options.