Rishi Sunak Says Home Workers Should Go On Spending Spree With Money They've Saved

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has encouraged people to go on a spending spree with the money they’ve saved by working from home over the lockdown.

Sunak suggested this sort of splurge would help give a much needed boost to the weakened UK economy.

Sunak, who was the brains behind the divisive Eat Out To Help Out scheme, emphasised that he ‘felt good’ about the prospects of an economic recovery after the pandemic has eased.

Speaking during an online meeting of Conservative party members, The Telegraph reports, Sunak said:

I feel good about the bounceback – I think people have been sitting at home, building up some savings hopefully and we would like to go and spend them when we get back.

Although it is indeed important to get the economy kickstarted again, many have felt Sunak’s remarks to be more a little out of touch with the realities of being an ordinary person living through a pandemic.

Many people will have lost their jobs this year, and have had to rely upon any savings they had to get by during an extraordinarily difficult time.

Last month, an investigation by The Guardian found that Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, and her family hold a multimillion-pound portfolio of shareholdings and directorships which have not been declared in the official register of ministers’ interests.

The daughter of one of India’s most prominent technology entrepreneurs, Murty is said to be among the wealthiest women in Britain, with her fortune exceeding that of the Queen’s.