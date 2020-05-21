Road Worker Has Lucky Escape As Industrial Saw Flies Inches From Head

Magyar Közút Manages about 32,000 kilometers of roads nationwide, which also includes nearly 526 million square meters of green space.

In the area corresponding to 64,000 football fields, especially in the spring, the company’s engineering specialists carry out manual and machine mowing work with greater force.

The company therefore calls on road users to drive more carefully and cautiously than usual, to pay attention to forecasts and restrictions, and to keep a safe distance from mowing professionals and machinery.