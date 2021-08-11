Robin Comes Out As LGBTQ+ In New Batman Comic

@NebsGoodTakes/twitter/marvel

In a brand new instalment of the Batman Family comic anthology series, Robin is the latest DC character to come out as LGBTQ+.

In this week’s edition of Batman: Urban Legends, Robin – real name Tim Drake – heads out for dinner with his old friend Bernard, who interprets their meeting as a romantic date.

Advert 10

This proves to be somewhat of a ‘lightbulb moment’ for the Boy Wonder, who readily accepts when Bernard asks him out on a proper date.

Speaking with Polygon, writer Meghan Fitzmartin (DC Superhero Girls, Future State: Robin Eternal) revealed she was ‘thrilled’ after editor Dave Wielgosz reached out to her about writing another Robin story, recalling:

We talked about where Tim Drake has been vs where he was at the time and came to the conclusion that it needed to be a story about identity and discovery. What was next for Boy Wonder?

Advert 10

After spending a few days thinking it over, Fitzmartin responded to Wielgosz, telling him ‘this is the story, because it’s the only story it can be’.

Once her coming out story got the green light, Fitzmartin ‘sat on the floor of my apartment for a solid two minutes in happiness as it sunk in’.

Noting that ‘this wouldn’t have happened without champions at DC, like Dave and James Tynion IV’, Fitzmartin stated that she hopes the story ‘is as meaningful for others as it has been for me’.

Advert 10

Speaking about Tim Drake’s previous relationships, Fitzmartin aded: ‘I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey. To be clear, his feelings for Stephanie have been/are 100% real, as are his feelings for Bernard. However, Tim is still figuring himself out. I don’t think he has the language for it all… yet.’

This latest development means Robin is now the first member of Batman’s inner circle to come out as LGBTQ+ in 15 years, since Kate Kane’s Batwoman came out in 2006.

Advert 10