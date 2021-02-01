Robinhood Raises Another $2.4 Billion From Investors After GameStop Row PA Images

Robinhood has reportedly raised another $2.4 billion from it shareholders, days after existing investors injected $1 billion of funding.

According to a post on the online brokerage’s official blog site Under The Hood, this round was led by Ribbit Capital, with those participating including existing investors such as ICONIQ, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures and NEA. Terms are reportedly now being finalised.

Robinhood has described the funding as being ‘a strong sign of confidence from investors’ that will help the company ‘build for the future’.

Robinhood PA Images

Micky Malka, Managing Partner, Ribbit Capital, said:

Robinhood has served millions of people who have felt left behind by America’s financial system. We’re confident that Robinhood will emerge stronger through this phase of growth and unprecedented demand.

Robinhood CFO, Jason Warnick, said:

This round of funding will help us scale to meet the incredible growth we’ve seen and demand for our platform. We are humbled by our customers’ response to our offering, and remain inspired by everyday people taking control of their financial futures.

Roberthood will reportedly use the funding to ‘build and enhance’ products that ‘give more people access to the financial system’ and will also continue to ‘invest in expanding access to financial literacy in service of our mission to democratize finance for all’.

The funding boost comes after Robinhood, an app that allows users to trade stocks commission-free, ended up at the centre of the recent GameStop frenzy.

A large number of Redditors used Robinhood to buy shares in struggling games and electronics store GameStop, with the low-cost app being suitable for younger people and amateur investors.

Robinhood PA Images

Short-selling happens when an investor borrows stock and loans it out, with the hope that this will decrease in value during this period. Then, when they return the stock at a lower price, they will pocket the difference.

Members of the Reddit group were able to manipulate this market by purchasing a substantial amount of cheap stock and increasing its value. As well as GameStop, investments from members of the forum also increased the value of various other companies, including Nokia and AMC.

Robinhood was left strained last week by high volumes of trading, and also ended up angering various customers, politicians and high profile individuals after curbing the purchase of some stocks.

On Thursday, January 28, Robinhood sparked widespread outrage after announcing clients would only be permitted to sell their shares, not buy new ones, and announced that it also would be raising margin requirements as part of a risk management solution. Then, over the weekend, Robinhood restricted users to buying just one GameStop share, while also restricting trading on 50 stocks.