‘Rubbish’ Pet Portraits Raise More Than £8,000 For Homeless

Rubbish Pet Portraits Raise Almost £8,000 For Homeless portraitsbyhercule/Facebook

We all know fine art is an expensive affair, but one man has managed to raise an impressive sum for charity with doodles that are so ‘rubbish,’ they’re actually great.

Phil, from West Sussex, draws ‘rubbish’ pet drawings under the alias of Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, but when he made a Facebook page and began offering commissions for a joke price of £299, he was floored when people showed genuine interest.

Instead, Phil did all of the brilliant doodles for free, sharing them with hilarious fake reviews, which received thousands of genuine likes.

New commission finished!!Quick lunchtime doodle of little Hattie. Hattie belongs to the lovely Elaine and her… Geplaatst door Pet Portraits By Hercule op Zondag 18 oktober 2020

One of the fake reviews read:

Tell ya what mate, why don’t you get back to me when you’ve drawn a picture of my actual dog.

‘I think people just found them funny, at a time when there’s not loads to smile about,’ he told BBC News.

‘I couldn’t take their money – the pictures are rubbish. So, I set up a Just Giving page and suggested people donate instead,’ he said.

New commission finished!Wasn’t going to do any today, but then the boy asked if we could do some drawing together,… Geplaatst door Pet Portraits By Hercule op Zaterdag 17 oktober 2020

Just five weeks after ‘Hercule’ debuted his animal art on Facebook, Phil has managed to raise almost £8,000 for Turning Tides, a homeless organisation which helps rough sleepers. Not bad for a bunch of doodles he describes as ‘rubbish,’ hey?

‘Homelessness is such an important issue, it’s a basic right for people to have a roof over the head and food in their bellies,’ he explained.

New commission finished!!This is the beautiful wee Poppy and she belongs to the wonderful Emily Jane Irwin.Poppy… Geplaatst door Pet Portraits By Hercule op Vrijdag 9 oktober 2020

‘With cuts to services, these charities are often the last line of defence as to whether these people live or die,’ Phil added.

It turns out that the doodles have been so popular, he’s currently working his way through around 150 a week, with a huge backlog of requests coming through. One person even loved the 37-year-old’s drawing so much, they had it tattooed, for a worthy donation of £299.

New commission finished!Last one for tonight cause I’m knackered. This is the aptly named ‘Wolfie’ and he belongs to… Geplaatst door Pet Portraits By Hercule op Dinsdag 13 oktober 2020

Phil has now been forced to warn people that donations don’t necessarily count as a ‘payment’, as he doesn’t have time to get through them all, so it is a lottery as to whether people will get a drawing.

‘I can’t believe how it’s taken off. It’s just a bit of fun for everybody, including me. When it becomes too stressful, I’ll have to stop,’ he said.

New commission finished!!This handsome little staffy is Tyson and he belongs to Leon Radke Baker Biersack.The photo… Geplaatst door Pet Portraits By Hercule op Zondag 11 oktober 2020

‘But I’ll try to make as much money as I can for Turning Tides. My next goal is £10,000.’

With those drawing skills, he’ll be able to reach that goal in no time.

You can donate to Phil’s JustGiving page here.