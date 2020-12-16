Rugby Player, 24, Tragically Dies Days After Signing First Professional Contract
A 24-year-old rugby played has died in a freak accident just days after signing his first professional rugby contract.
Tom Miller had signed the contract with Nottingham Rugby Club, but tragically died soon after due to an accident that saw him fall ‘from a great height’.
The ordeal left Tom with what his father, Duncan, described as a ‘catastrophic brain injury’ that caused Tom to pass away on December 7.
In accordance to Tom’s wishes, his organs were donated the next day.
As well as being a budding rugby player, Tom was studying Business Management at Nottingham Trent University and was an ambassador for testicular cancer charity the Oddballs Foundation.
Discussing his son’s death, Duncan said to the Mail Online:
We’ve gone from a very high point and now we’re at a low point. He had just signed his first professional contract for Nottingham Rugby Club only a few days before.
He didn’t want to make a big deal out of it when we celebrated but for us it was a big deal. It would have been fantastic to see him run out for the team, we were super excited, but sadly that’s not going to happen now.
Duncan continued, ‘He filled out all of his forms ready to go. I still hadn’t even said thanks for everything to them. I always thought he was going to make it at golf. He first beat me at 10-years-old! He was just this brilliant natural sportsman.’
Oddballs also paid tribute to the late rugby player writing, ‘Tom was an integral part of our team and a natural leader – always putting himself forward to help, and setting the standards for others. He was an incredible young man with a kind heart and great sense of humour. It was truly a privilege to work alongside him and to see him take ownership of the ambassador role.’
The Miller family have since set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the OddBalls Foundation in Tom’s memory. At the time of writing, more than £39,000 have been raised so far.
The description on the fundraising page, written by Tom’s mum Emily, describes Tom as a ‘beautiful, funny, kind and generous soul’ and that the family’s aim was to raise enough money so that Oddballs could fund another ambassador.
Following the ongoing success of the fundraiser, Emily wrote on Sunday, December 13, ‘Tom would have been so utterly amazed and humbled by the support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.’
If you want to donate, you can do so here.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
